Canada Post says they have made “limited progress” with the union at the negotiating table 11 days after the strike began.

“Talks continued over the weekend,” read Canada Post’s Monday afternoon update sent to CTVNews.ca. “Progress was limited. We continued to try and move forward with urgency.”

Because of the work stoppage, the Crown corporation is not accepting parcels or mail into its distribution system.

Based on last-year’s data, it estimated that it would have delivered 10 million parcels during the strike period so far.