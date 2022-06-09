Canada Post says it will have a fully electric fleet by 2040

OTTAWA -

Canada Post says it will transform its fleet of vehicles to be fully electric by 2040, spelling out details today on steps it will take to achieve its target.

The Crown corporation says the electrification of its 14,000 vehicles will serve its commitment to reduce its environmental footprint and reach net-zero emissions by 2050, earmarking $1 billion to do so.

Doug Ettinger, president and CEO of Canada Post, says its road map to get there is based on expertise and the availability of electric vehicles, which are currently not easy to acquire because of the pandemic and the computer chip shortage.

Ettinger says the corporation will also focus on building charging infrastructure for the electric fleet.

He says Canada Post's plan includes details on how they will build the infrastructure at about 350 of their depots for letter carriers.

Ettinger says the corporation will first add charging stations to the depots currently on electricity grids.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2022.

---

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.