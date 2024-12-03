Canada Post removes deadline for Santa letter program amid strike
Canada Post says it has removed the deadline for its Santa Claus letter program amid an ongoing national workers' strike that has halted mail delivery leading up to the holiday season.
Some 55,000 workers walked off the job more than two weeks ago, suspending mail service -- and a program that helps deliver up to 1.5 million letters from Canadian kids to the North Pole each year.
The postal service says in a statement that while the initial deadline to mail a letter to Santa with the iconic H0H 0H0 postal code was Dec. 6, it has now removed the deadline from its website.
It says once operations resume, it will ensure that all letters make it to the North Pole and receive a reply, but it cannot guarantee delivery dates.
Canada Post says since the program began more than 40 years ago, Santa's North Pole post office has delivered replies to more than 45 million letters.
During the strike, some communities have stepped up to deliver Santa's mail themselves, offering their own local programming on social media to make sure letter writers receive a reply by Christmas.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2024.
Canadian woman stranded in Syria as civil war escalates
It is the first time control of the city has shifted since 2016, when government forces, backed by Russia and Iran, defeated the rebels who controlled Aleppo's eastern districts.
Should Canada be America's 51st state? Trump was 'teasing us,' says minister
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet with all opposition leaders today before question period to brief them about his meeting with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump.
Man severely injured saving his wife from a polar bear attack in the Far North
A man was severely injured Tuesday morning when he leaped onto a polar bear to protect his wife from being mauled in the Far North community of Fort Severn.
Video shows 'completely unprovoked' stranger attack in Vancouver, police say
Police in Vancouver are searching for witnesses after a seemingly random and unprovoked assault was captured on video in the city's downtown core.
Young Manitoba woman dies after medical emergency during dental appointment
The Manitoba Dental Association (MDA) said it is investigating a critical incident where a young woman from the Morden-Winkler area died following a dental appointment.
South Korean parliament votes to defy president by lifting his declaration of martial law
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law late Tuesday, vowing to eliminate 'anti-state' forces as he struggles against an opposition that controls the country's parliament and that he accuses of sympathizing with communist North Korea.
Jewish pro-Palestinian protesters occupy Ottawa parliament building
A group of Jewish-Canadian activists protesting Israel's ongoing armed offensive in Gaza have occupied a parliamentary building in Ottawa on Tuesday morning.
Toronto library apologizes after staff at east-end branch refuse to help lost girl
The Toronto Public Library is apologizing after staff at a branch in the city’s east end refused to provide a lost child with access to a telephone.
Man severely injured saving his wife from a polar bear attack in the Far North
A man was severely injured Tuesday morning when he leaped onto a polar bear to protect his wife from being mauled in the Far North community of Fort Severn.
Video shows 'completely unprovoked' stranger attack in Vancouver, police say
Police in Vancouver are searching for witnesses after a seemingly random and unprovoked assault was captured on video in the city's downtown core.
Canadian woman stranded in Aleppo as Syrian civil war escalates
It is the first time control of the city has shifted since 2016, when government forces, backed by Russia and Iran, defeated the rebels who controlled Aleppo's eastern districts.
Young Manitoba woman dies after medical emergency during dental appointment
The Manitoba Dental Association (MDA) said it is investigating a critical incident where a young woman from the Morden-Winkler area died following a dental appointment.
Canada Post strike nears three-week mark amid pressure for government intervention
The strike by more than 55,000 Canada Post workers entered its 19th day as the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping weekend came to a close.
Hunter Biden gun case dismissed after President Joe Biden's sweeping pardon
A federal judge dismissed the gun case against Hunter Biden on Tuesday after President Joe Biden issued a sweeping pardon for his son.
Italy bans Airbnb self-check-ins
The days of arriving late at an Airbnb in Italy and opening up the key box to let yourself will soon be over after the country issued a ban on self-check-ins under a new law it says is needed to combat potential terrorism.
South Korean parliament votes to defy president by lifting his declaration of martial law
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law late Tuesday, vowing to eliminate 'anti-state' forces as he struggles against an opposition that controls the country's parliament and that he accuses of sympathizing with communist North Korea.
An Israeli strike kills a shepherd in Lebanon, further shaking the tenuous ceasefire
Israeli forces carried out several new drone and artillery strikes in Lebanon on Tuesday, including a deadly strike that the Health Ministry and state media said killed a shepherd, further shaking a tenuous ceasefire meant to end more than a year of fighting with Hezbollah.
Trump's FBI pick has plans to reshape the bureau. This is what Kash Patel has said he wants to do
Kash Patel has been well-known for years within Donald Trump's orbit as a loyal supporter who shares the president-elect's skepticism of the FBI and intelligence community. But he's receiving fresh attention, from the public and from Congress, now that Trump has picked him to lead the FBI.
An Italian man gets life in prison for killing ex-girlfriend amid anger over violence against women
A 22-year-old Italian man who confessed in court to killing his ex-girlfriend was convicted of her murder on Tuesday and sentenced to life in prison in a case that fuelled national outrage over violence against women.
Should Canada be America's 51st state? Trump was 'teasing us,' says minister
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet with all opposition leaders today before question period to brief them about his meeting with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump.
Joly touts 'private' diplomacy as Mexico criticizes Canada's culture, trade
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is not escalating a war of words with Mexico, after the Mexican president criticized Canada's culture and its framing of border issues.
-
More RCMP and CBSA 'human resources' destined for border, Public Safety Minister LeBlanc says
Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the federal government will 'absolutely' be adding more Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) and RCMP ‘human resources’ at the border.
Here's where Canadian experts stand on fluoridating drinking water
For decades, water fluoridation has played a key role in improving the oral health of North Americans, experts say, but the practice is coming under scrutiny in some communities as opponents gain new prominence in the U.S., pointing to research that cautions about the risks of exposure to the mineral in high doses.
Kingston, Ont. doctor in 'disbelief' after being ordered to repay $600K for pandemic vaccination payments
An Ontario health tribunal has ordered a Kingston, Ont. doctor to repay over $600,000 to the Ontario government for improperly billing thousands of COVID-19 vaccinations at the height of the pandemic.
Belly fat linked to signs of Alzheimer's 20 years before symptoms begin, study says
As the size of a person’s belly grows, the memory centre of their brain shrinks and beta amyloid and tau may appear — all of this occurring as early as a person’s 40s and 50s, well before any cognitive decline is apparent, according to new research.
Meta says generative AI had muted impact on global elections this year
Despite widespread concern that generative AI could interfere with major elections around the globe this year, the technology had limited impact across Meta Platforms' META.O apps, the tech company said on Tuesday.
The most popular Wikipedia pages of 2024
Searching for something? From queries about U.S. politics to cricket in India, Wikipedia has become a source of information for millions of people across the globe.
Warning signs posted after 'aggressive' 12-foot shark spotted in Hawaii
Warning signs have been posted at Makaha Beach after a shark was spotted swimming 100 yards away on Saturday, November 30, 2024.
Kendrick Lamar tops Apple Music's 2024 song chart and women make history
'Not Like Us,' but people sure like him: Kendrick Lamar's smash topped Apple Music's global song chart in 2024 as the giant music streamer released year-end lists Tuesday and provided listeners with data on their own most listened-to tunes.
Last 2 defendants not guilty of murder in gang trial that led to rapper Young Thug's guilty plea
The long-running gang and racketeering trial in Atlanta that led rapper Young Thug to plead guilty in October ended on Tuesday with a jury finding the last two defendants not guilty of murder and gang-related charges.
Lavigne extends Greatest Hits tour, will headline All Your Friends Festival in 2025
Avril Lavigne is extending her Greatest Hits tour with 19 dates across the United States and Canada.
Bank fees eating away at your savings? How to avoid the most common ones
You probably know when your paycheque gets deposited and roughly how much your monthly cellphone bill costs, but it might be harder to answer a fundamental question about your bank account: how much are you paying in fees?
Scotiabank reports $1.69B Q4 profit, up from $1.35B a year ago
Scotiabank reported a fourth-quarter profit of $1.69 billion, up from $1.35 billion in the same period last year, as it set aside a smaller amount for bad loans compared with a year ago.
The most popular Wikipedia pages of 2024
Searching for something? From queries about U.S. politics to cricket in India, Wikipedia has become a source of information for millions of people across the globe.
Here's what the Pizza Hut of the future looks like
Pizza Hut unveiled a new design concept that features a pizza-making station at the centre of the restaurant, allowing customers to see employees make their orders.
Can AI chatbots make your holiday shopping easier?
What gifts to get everyone this year? Artificial intelligence chatbots might help, but don't expect them to do all the work or always give you the right answers.
Alphonso Davies handed one-month driving ban after being pulled over in Munich
Canada captain Alphonso Davies has been handed a one-month driving ban after being pulled over by police in Munich last week.
Guinea stadium stampede kills 56 people following clashes at soccer match, authorities say
Fifty-six people were killed and several injured in a stampede at a soccer stadium in southern Guinea, following clashes between fans, Guinea's government said Monday.
A 17-year-old player dies after collapsing during a charity hockey game in New York
A 17-year-old hockey player collapsed during a charity game in New York and later died, authorities said.
The best tips to prepare your car for the winter
Slippery or snow-covered roads, reduced visibility and bitter cold are all conditions that can make driving difficult and even dangerous during cold weather months. CAA spoke with CTV Morning Live this week on some of the best ways you can winterize your car.
Stellantis CEO resigns as carmaker sales continue to slump
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares is stepping down after nearly four years in the top spot of the automaker, which owns car brands like Jeep, Citroën and Ram, amid an ongoing struggle with slumping sales.
Highway 407 owner says no active buyback discussions with Ontario government
Pressure is increasing on the provincial government to tap into the underused tolled Highway 407 to unclog congestion on Highway 401.
Winnipeg city councillor a seven-time provincial arm wrestling champ
A Winnipeg city councillor doesn’t just have a strong grip on municipal politics.
Watch: Noisy throng of sea lions frolic near Jericho Beach
A large swarm of California sea lions have converged in the waters near Vancouver’s Jericho and Locarno beaches.
Auburn Bay residents brave the cold to hold Parade of Lights
It was pretty cold Saturday night, but the hearts of those in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood warmed right up during a big annual celebration.
Three million grams of cereal collected to feed students in annual Cereal Box Challenge
The food collected will help support 33 breakfast and snack programs in the Greater Essex County District School Board.
Regina's LED volume wall leaving Sask. months after opening
Less than a year after an LED volume wall was introduced to the film world in Saskatchewan, the equipment is making its exit from the province.
Temperature records broken, tied following latest snowfall in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan received yet more snow as winter continues to ramp up on the prairies. With the increased precipitation, communities have recorded dipping temperatures – with a handful breaking or tying longstanding records.
'My dear Carmel': Lost letters returned to 103-year-old Guelph, Ont. woman
A young history buff was able to reunite a Guelph, Ont. woman with letters written by her husband almost 80 years ago.
'We have to do something': Homeless advocates in Moncton reaching out for help over holidays
Twice a week, Joanne and Jeff Jonah fill up their vehicle full of snacks and sandwiches and deliver them to the homeless in downtown Moncton, N.B.
100-year-old Winnipeg man walks blocks to see his wife
It's considered lucky to live to be 100, but often when you hit that milestone, you're faced with significant mobility issues. Not Winnipeg's Jack Mudry. The centenarian regularly walks five blocks to get where he wants to go, the care home where his wife Stella lives.
Video shows 'completely unprovoked' stranger attack in Vancouver, police say
Police in Vancouver are searching for witnesses after a seemingly random and unprovoked assault was captured on video in the city's downtown core.
'Several unanswered questions' after 2 youths stabbed in Langley, RCMP say
Authorities are investigating after two youths were found stabbed in the Aldergrove community of Langley Township early Tuesday morning.
B.C. nurse suspended 8 months for sharing patient records
A British Columbia nurse has been suspended for eight months after inappropriately accessing and sharing private patient health information, according to the professional regulator.
Process around Ontario Place redevelopment was 'unfair' and didn't follow rules: AG
Ontario's auditor general is slamming the Ford government for failing to follow proper process around the redevelopment of Ontario Place, including a revelation that senior staff communicated directly with Therme Canada and other applicants while proposals were still being accepted.
First snowfall expected for Toronto this week
Toronto is expecting it's first snowfall of the season this week.
Toronto may impose cap on number of Uber, Lyft drivers in the city
Toronto could soon introduce a cap on the number of licences issued to drivers who work for ride-hailing services, including Uber and Lyft.
Calgary Flames to honour Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau
Former Calgary Flames favourite Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew will be honoured Tuesday night at the team's home game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Controversial Glenmore Landing redevelopment set for heated council hearing
Calgarians will have a chance to voice their opinion on a controversial development at a southwest shopping complex to city council Tuesday.
Police searching for suspect who stole purses from Peter Lougheed Centre
Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole purses from the Peter Lougheed Centre.
55K customers without power in Gatineau
Hydro-Québec is reporting extensive power outages across Gatineau on Tuesday morning.
Jewish pro-Palestinian protesters occupy Ottawa parliament building
A group of Jewish-Canadian activists protesting Israel's ongoing armed offensive in Gaza have occupied a parliamentary building in Ottawa on Tuesday morning.
Ottawa could receive up to 15 cm of snow this week
Ottawa residents might soon have to start plowing their driveways with the city's first dump of snow expected this week.
Quebec prisons on lockdown after correctional officer severely beaten
Quebec prisons were in lockdown on Tuesday after a correction officer at the Sorel-Tracy detention centre was attacked this week.
Montreal police set up checkpoints for winter tires
Montreal police (SPVM) officers were out on Tuesday stopping drivers and checking their tires to be sure they were ready for winter.
Quebec to investigate 2 CEGEPs in connection with student safety
Two English-language CEGEPs in Montreal are expected to be investigated by the Quebec Ministry of Higher Education following student complaints about a tense climate due to the war in the Middle East.
Residents of Alta. town vote in favour of bylaw banning rainbow flags, crosswalks
Residents of a northern Alberta town have voted in favour of a bylaw banning Pride flags and rainbow crosswalks from municipal property.
Pet supply donation drive is underway in pet stores across Edmonton
Giving Tuesday is underway and Edmontonians can help families with pets by donating pet supplies this holiday season.
Edmonton knocks previous tree-planting record out of the park
Edmonton branched out this year and planted a record number of trees in more areas than ever before.
Snow, rain, and wind expected for Maritimes this week with early December storm
A developing low pressure skirting colder air in place across eastern parts of the country will bring snow, rain, and wind to the Maritimes on Thursday.
Halifax council narrowly votes down motion to scrap designated locations for encampments
A motion to remove Halifax’s controversial designated locations list for homeless encampments was narrowly defeated in council chambers on Tuesday after a heated debate.
Canada-wide warrant issued for N.B. man convicted of armed robbery, assault
Police in Saint John, N.B., are asking for the public’s help in finding a 26-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
Young Manitoba woman dies after medical emergency during dental appointment
The Manitoba Dental Association (MDA) said it is investigating a critical incident where a young woman from the Morden-Winkler area died following a dental appointment.
RCMP investigating double homicide in Portage la Prairie
The Manitoba RCMP is investigating a double homicide in Portage la Prairie.
Winnipeg crews respond to Young Street Fire
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Services (WFPS) extinguish early morning fire on Young Street.
Woman taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after early morning shooting: Regina police
Regina police say a woman was taken to hospital early Tuesday morning with what were believed to be life-threatening injuries following a possible shooting.
Man fined more than $10K after 35 walleye found in Sask. home, elephant ivory rosaries and rings seized
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says a man is facing a fine of $10,550 after 35 walleye fish were found in his Saskatchewan home and four rosaries and three rings made of elephant ivory were seized after an initial search of luggage at Toronto Pearson International Airport.
Saskatchewan auditor to release report on foreign-owned farmland, procuring hotels
Saskatchewan's provincial auditor is to release a report today outlining government programs and services that need improvement.
Nearly $300,000 worth of drugs seized in Oxford County, Kitchener
OPP and Woodstock police began 'Project NAPOLI' because of drug trafficking activity in Oxford, Brant, Elgin, Norfolk, Woodstock, London and Waterloo.
Next step approved for housing project near RIM Park
Waterloo councillors have approved the next step in a major development that would create hundreds of affordable and attainable housing units near Rim Park.
Waterloo water main break causes traffic slowdowns
Traffic on Weber Street North has been reduced to one lane in each direction after a water main break near Lincoln Road.
One woman arrested following stabbing in Saskatoon
One woman has been arrested following a stabbing in Saskatoon on Monday night.
Meth, guns seized during drug trafficking bust in North Battleford, 3 charged: RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP have charged three people and seized multiple guns following a drug trafficking investigation in the Battlefords area.
Saskatchewan auditor to release report on foreign-owned farmland, procuring hotels
Saskatchewan's provincial auditor is to release a report today outlining government programs and services that need improvement.
Man severely injured saving his wife from a polar bear attack in the Far North
A man was severely injured Tuesday morning when he leaped onto a polar bear to protect his wife from being mauled in the Far North community of Fort Severn.
Insults on social media lead to real-life assault in northern Ont.
A Mississauga First Nation woman has been charged with assault after she took offence to comments about her on social media.
Five years after toddler's brutal death, Northern Ont. family struggles to find peace, justice
A North Bay family is struggling to find peace and justice as the five-year anniversary of the brutal death of toddler Oliver McCarthy approaches.
Charges laid after 'shelter in place' in Tillsonburg
Police in Tillsonburg have seized a firearm and illegal drugs after an investigation last week.
Nearly $300,000 worth of drugs seized in Oxford County, Kitchener
OPP and Woodstock police began 'Project NAPOLI' because of drug trafficking activity in Oxford, Brant, Elgin, Norfolk, Woodstock, London and Waterloo.
School closures and bus cancellations, more squalls expected Tuesday morning
It remains a winter wonderland across the London region, with snow blanketing midwestern Ontario.
Snow-clearing efforts underway on many roads along Highway 11
Snow-clearing efforts continue on secondary roads that remain closed along Highway 11 on Tuesday.
Weapons and drug charges withdrawn against disbarred lawyer arrested in Wasaga Beach
The Crown has withdrawn charges due to a lack of evidence against a disbarred lawyer facing drug trafficking and weapons offences following a traffic stop in Wasaga Beach last summer.
OPP investigating collision involving train and vehicle in Caledon
Provincial police are investigating a collision involving a train and passenger vehicle in Caledon.
Leamington man facing several firearms charges
Essex County OPP have charged a 42-year-old man with firearms-related offences following the execution of a warrant in Leamington.
'Hate-motivated graffiti' discovered on community garden shed
Chatham-Kent police say they are investigating ‘hate-motivated graffiti’ that was discovered on a community garden shed.
Average home price increases to $584,452 in Windsor-Essex
There was an increase in the average sales price of homes and market activity in the region, according to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.
B.C. nurse suspended 8 months for sharing patient records
A British Columbia nurse has been suspended for eight months after inappropriately accessing and sharing private patient health information, according to the professional regulator.
Video shows 'completely unprovoked' stranger attack in Vancouver, police say
Police in Vancouver are searching for witnesses after a seemingly random and unprovoked assault was captured on video in the city's downtown core.
'A piece of our hearts missing:' B.C. family announces tragic end to search for missing man with dementia
A 64-year-old man who went missing from his Saanich long-term care home last month has been found deceased on the Westshore – with his wallet and Cleveland Browns trading cards, according to family.
Study of 2023 Okanagan wildfires recommends limiting development in high-risk areas
A study into the devastating wildfires that struck British Columbia's Okanagan region in 2023 has recommended that government and industry limit development in high-fire-risk areas.
Kelowna, B.C., to host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026
The Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets will host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026, the Canadian Hockey League said Wednesday.
545 vehicles impounded in 332 days: BC Highway Patrol pleads for drivers to slow down
Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna say they've impounded more than 545 vehicles for excessive speed and aggressive driving so far this year. That works out to more than 1.6 per day.
Hurricanes add Yager, Unger in blockbuster deal with Warriors
The Lethbridge Hurricanes received forward Brayden Yager and goalie Jackson Unger from the Moose Jaw Warriors in an 11-asset blockbuster trade on Monday.
Raiders hand Hurricanes sixth loss in a row, winning 3-2 in Prince Albert
The Hurricanes ended November with a loss, dropping a 3-2 decision to the Raiders Saturday night in Prince Albert.
University of Lethbridge launches geospatial insitute
Geomatics research is about to take a step forward at the University of Lethbridge.
Shooting on Manitoulin Island leads to attempted murder charges
Two people have been charged – one with attempted murder – following a shooting in Wikwemikong last week.
Insults on social media lead to real-life assault in northern Ont.
A Mississauga First Nation woman has been charged with assault after she took offence to comments about her on social media.
Snow squall warning in the Sault, heaviest snowfall expected tonight
Sault Ste. Marie's run of severe winter weather will continue Tuesday, with Environment Canada issuing another snow squall warning.
GivingTuesday: Food banks need help, but charity won't end hunger, advocates say
It's GivingTuesday, and some directors of food banks and anti-poverty groups say the day underlines a conundrum for their organizations.
N.L. man not guilty of sex charges, judge cites inadequate police investigation
A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has acquitted a man of six crimes, including sexual assault and sexual interference, citing inadequacies in the investigation by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.
Newfoundland's LGBTQ2S+ bar paid drag queens $37.50. Tara Nova called them out.
If the screaming crowd in the twinkling Majestic Theatre in downtown St. John's was any indication, Newfoundland drag queen Tara Nova will never have to accept $37.50 for a show again.