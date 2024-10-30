Business

    • Canada Post presents latest contract offer to Canadian Union of Postal Workers

    Delivery vehicles are seen at Canada Post's main plant in Calgary, Alta., May 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Delivery vehicles are seen at Canada Post's main plant in Calgary, Alta., May 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
    OTTAWA -

    Canada Post has presented its latest contract offer to the Canadian Union of Postal Workers in a bid to reach a new deal without a labour disruption.

    The new proposal includes annual wage increases amounting to 11.5 per cent over four years.

    It also protects the defined benefit pension for current employees, as well as their job security and health benefits.

    The union announced earlier this week that its members voted overwhelmingly to support a strike if a deal could not be reached at the bargaining table.

    It said preliminary results showed 95.8 per cent of urban workers and 95.5 per cent of rural workers voted to back the strike mandate.

    A cooling-off period in the contract talks ends on Saturday.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2024.

