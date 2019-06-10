Canada Pension Plan's money managers worth more than they cost, PBO says
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Machin waits to appear at the Standing Committee on Finance on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa on Tuesday, November 1, 2016. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, June 10, 2019 11:51AM EDT
OTTAWA - The parliamentary budget officer says having the money in the Canada Pension Plan fund actively managed by investment experts has been worth nearly $50 billion in extra returns since the mid-2000s.
In a report Monday, the PBO compares the growth in the $392-billion public pension fund to what the same money would have made in "passive" investments that just tracked a pair of index funds.
Passive investments have almost no expenses because there's very little buying, selling or research involved in managing them.
Some personal-finance experts say passive investments are good for most people's retirement savings because professional money-managers don't add enough extra value to make up for what they cost in higher fees.
But according to the PBO, even when all the extra costs of active management of the Canada Pension Plan fund are accounted for, its experts' wheelings and dealings are worth an extra 1.2 per cent in investment returns in an average year.
A similar analysis of the pension fund for federal workers found that its managers weren't as successful, but still performed slightly better than passive investments would have over the last decade or so.
