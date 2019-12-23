TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was up marginally in morning trading as U.S. markets advance.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 21.44 points at 17,140 points.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 110.57 points to 28,565.66. The S&P 500 index was up 6.5 points at 3,227.72, while the Nasdaq composite was up 23.81 points at 8,948.77.

On a percentage basis, all three U.S. markets were up more than the 0.13 per cent advance of the TSX.

The Canadian dollar traded at 75.90 cents US, compared with an average of 75.96 cents on Friday.

The February crude contract dropped 17 cents to US$60.27 per barrel and the February natural gas contract fell 9.4 cents to US$2.22 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$5.50 at US$1,486.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was steady at roughly US$2.81 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2019.