TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index hit a new record high on gains by the key commodities sector, while U.S. markets also breached records.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 10.27 points at 17,128.71 points.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 96.44 points to 28,551.53. The S&P 500 index was up 2.79 points at 3,224.01, while the Nasdaq composite was up 20.69 points at 8,945.65.

On a percentage basis, all three U.S. markets outpaced the TSX with the Dow posting another record close and the other two markets setting intraday records.

The Canadian dollar traded at 75.99 cents US, compared with an average of 75.96 cents on Friday.

The February crude contract was up eight cents to US$60.52 per barrel and the February natural gas contract fell 9.3 cents to US$2.22 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$7.80 at US$1,488.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was steady at roughly US$2.81 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2019.