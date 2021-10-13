Canada leads world with pledge to curb methane leaks from oil, gas sector
Canada is nearly doubling its target to cut methane emissions from the oil and gas sector as it prepares to sign a new global pledge at next month's climate talks in Scotland.
The United States and Europe are pushing a Global Methane Pledge asking other governments to commit to cutting total methane emissions 30 per cent by 2030. But the International Energy Agency said last month that hitting global climate targets means methane from the oil and gas industry alone must be cut 75 per cent from 2012 levels by the end of this decade.
This week Canada became the first and only country in the world to commit to both targets. Oil and gas production and refining account for more than two-fifths of Canada's total methane emissions, with livestock and landfills each responsible for about one-quarter.
Methane is an odourless gas that is produced in smaller amounts than carbon dioxide but has a bigger effect on global warming because it can trap more heat when it sits in the atmosphere.
Man kills several people in Norway in bow-and-arrow attacks, police say
A man using a bow and arrow killed several people and wounded others in attacks in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg on Wednesday, local police said.
UPDATED | William Shatner, TV's Capt. Kirk, blasts into space
Hollywood's Captain Kirk, 90-year-old William Shatner, blasted into space Wednesday in a convergence of science fiction and science reality, reaching the final frontier aboard a ship built by Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin company.
Interactive: What rising sea levels will do to popular Canadian sites
New visualizations show how popular sites across the world, including Canada's H.R. MacMillan Space Centre and B.C.'s Fisherman's Wharf Park, could be lost to rising sea levels if carbon emissions continue at their current rate.
Does 'resurfacing' laser treatment for post-menopausal symptoms work?
A type of laser “resurfacing” treatment popularly used for skin rejuvenation has increasingly been marketed as an alternative treatment for vaginal atrophy, a condition that typically affects women after menopause. A new study suggests the therapy works no better than a fake treatment.
Man accused of killing employee at Toronto law office now charged with first degree murder
Charges against the man accused of fatally stabbing a 29-year-old woman at a Toronto law office last month have been upgraded.
Quebec pushes back vaccine deadline to Nov. 15 for health-care workers
Despite repeated claims that the deadline would not be pushed back, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube announced Wednesday he is giving health-care workers 30 more days to get their two vaccine doses.
'Hope for the best': Point Roberts residents welcome Canada-U.S. land border reopening
Communities along the U.S.-Canada border are breathing a sigh of relief, after the White House confirmed it will reopen the land border in early November.
B.C. care homes deal with staffing shortages as COVID-19 vaccine deadline passes
For those living in a long-term care home or assisted living facility in B.C., staffing shortages are neither new nor welcome, but they could worsen as nearly 2,000 workers in those industries are off the job because they aren't vaccinated against COVID-19.
A coroner has ruled Gabby Petito died by strangulation. But these questions are left unanswered
There is now a clearer picture of what happened to Gabby Petito after a coroner said Tuesday that she died by strangulation. But many questions remain unanswered including who killed her, when she was killed and what happened leading up to her death.
Man kills several people in Norway in bow-and-arrow attacks, police say
A man using a bow and arrow killed several people and wounded others in attacks in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg on Wednesday, local police said.
Queen Elizabeth II uses cane to walk into Westminster Abbey
Queen Elizabeth II has been seen using a walking cane at a major public event for the first time.
Jan. 6 committee subpoena targets begin turning over docs
At least three of the officials involved in organizing and running the Jan 6. rally that preceded the violent storming of the U.S. Capitol are handing over documents in response to subpoenas from the House committee investigating the attack.
Florida fines county US$3.5 million for enforcing vaccine passports
The Florida Health Department has levied a US$3.5 million fine against Leon County for violating the state's ban on vaccine passports.
North Korean soldier in blue generates buzz on social media
A North Korean soldier clad in a super-tight blue outfit in a state media photo has generated a buzz on social media, with some calling him “a superhero,” “a captain DPRK,” or “a rocket man.”
Canada to make special envoy on antisemitism a permanent post, Trudeau says
Canada will develop a national plan to combat hate with the help of its special envoy for preserving Holocaust remembrance and fighting antisemitism.
-
The country's former Clerk of the Privy Council says the last several years have shown that the price of entering into the political ring is 'going up.'
-
Canadian Blood Services eases restrictions for some gay men in Alta., Ont.
Canadian Blood Services has expanded blood donation eligibility for some gay men and LBGTQ2S+ folks at its donor centres in Calgary and London, Ont.
Stone Age cave art discovered in Italy
Archeologists have discovered more ancient cave art in Italy, more than 100 years after the first images were discovered there.
-
An unmanned drone made a short journey from Toronto Western Hospital to Toronto General Hospital, carrying a a set of lungs destined for a transplant patient.
-
Russia was not invited to attend a 30-country virtual meeting led by the United States that is aimed at combating the growing threat of ransomware and other cyber crime, a senior administration official said.
Exclusive: Squid Game is Netflix's 'biggest ever' series launch
'Squid Game,' Netflix's newest hit series from South Korea, is the streaming services' biggest launch ever, beating out 'Bridgerton' for the top spot
-
A standalone Peppa Pig theme park at the Legoland Florida Resort is set to open Feb. 24, park officials announced Tuesday.
-
Paddy Moloney, leader and co-founder of Irish folk music group The Chieftains, has died at age 83.
Aim to ease supply chain bottlenecks with L.A. port going 24/7
The White House said Wednesday it has helped broker an agreement for the Port of Los Angeles to become a 24-hour, seven-days-a-week operation, part of an effort to relieve supply chain bottlenecks and move stranded container ships that are driving prices higher for U.S. consumers.
-
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's company is in advanced talks to sell the lease for its marquee hotel in Washington, DC, for more than US$370 million, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Girls today care less about gender stereotypes, parents still entrenched in bias, LEGO study says
Girls today are ready to break free from gender-based stereotypes about play and creative activities, but their parents — and society at large — are holding them back by clinging to those stereotypes, according to a new study commissioned by the LEGO group.
-
When her husband of 30 years passed away in 2018, Fran Bak set off on a not-unlike-Elizabeth-Gilbert spiritual journey that would take her though Bali and India, and end with her being the only tourist given permission to enter the kingdom of Bhutan since the advent of the coronavirus pandemic.
-
Hundreds of students, parents and teachers lined Vancouver streets Tuesday morning for the type of reception usually reserved for pop stars or royalty.
Kyrie Irving skips COVID-19 jab and benches himself - for now
Hemmed in by a New York City COVID-19 vaccine mandate that covers pro athletes and would have limited Kyrie Irving to playing road games only, the Brooklyn Nets gave him an ultimatum: a.) get the shot or b.) take the 2021-22 season off.
-
FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings on Wednesday against the Hungarian, English, Albanian and Polish football federations after condemning disorder involving Hungary and Albania fans in separate World Cup qualifiers.
-
Despite calls to disclose the full results of the independent investigation into the Washington Football Team's workplace culture, National Football League spokesperson Brian McCarthy told CNN on Wednesday that more details will not be released due to the confidentiality element of the investigation.
-
U.S. safety investigators want to know why Tesla didn't file recall documents when it updated Autopilot software to better identify parked emergency vehicles, escalating a simmering clash between the automaker and regulators.
-
Ontario has installed new HOV lanes with different rules that might be confusing for some drivers seeing them for the first time.
-
As the semiconductor chip shortage caused by pandemic-related production issues and a surge in demand for electronics drags on, Canada's auto production slowdown is worse than many other countries.