Business

    • Canada, Japan agree to work more closely on battery supply chains

    Batteries from a Nissan LEAF electric vehicle are seen at Fully Charged Live, an electric vehicle (EV), renewable and clean energy and urban mobility exhibition, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck) Batteries from a Nissan LEAF electric vehicle are seen at Fully Charged Live, an electric vehicle (EV), renewable and clean energy and urban mobility exhibition, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
    OTTAWA -

    Canada and Japan on Thursday agreed to work more closely together to establishing sustainable and reliable global battery supply chains, the Canadian government said in a statement.

    The two sides signed a memorandum of cooperation on the supply chains during a visit by Japanese Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, it said, but gave no details.

    Canada, home to a large mining sector for minerals such as lithium, nickel and cobalt, wants to woo firms involved in all levels of the electric vehicle (EV) supply chain via a multibillion-dollar green technology.

    "As worldwide demand shifts increasingly towards cleaner forms of energy, Canada's critical minerals resources and battery supply chains will play a vital role in how we get there," said Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson.

    Earlier this month a unit of South Korea's Solus Advanced Materials said it would will build a copper foil facility in the province of Quebec, producing technology for EV batteries.

    (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

    MORE Business News

    YOUR FINANCES

    OPINION

    OPINION 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession

    Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.

    OPINION

    OPINION Financial tips for newcomers to Canada, from an expert

    For those who have recently immigrated to Canada, it's important to learn the basics of how the country's financial system works. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some financial tips around how to open a bank account, build your credit and file your taxes as a newcomer.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    ICC war crimes tribunal hobbles on despite hacking

    The Netherlands-based International Criminal Court was operating on Thursday with disruptions to email, streaming and document-sharing after a hacking incident earlier in the week, sources and lawyers at the tribunal said.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News