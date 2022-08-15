Canada home prices and sales fall again in July
Canada's average resale home price fell 4.5% from a year ago in July and was down 5.4% on the month as buyers continued to sit on the sidelines amid rising borrowing costs, data from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Monday.
The national average selling price dipped to $629,971 in July, with prices down 22.9% from February's peak amid plunging sales.
CREA's home price index edged down 1.7% on the month, but was still up 10.9% annually.
Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Editing by Mark Porter
