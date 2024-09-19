Business

Canada Goose to get into eyewear through deal with Marchon

Canada Goose jackets and clothing is on display at the Harry Rosen store in Toronto, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette Canada Goose jackets and clothing is on display at the Harry Rosen store in Toronto, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
TORONTO -

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. says it has signed a deal that will result in the creation of its first eyewear collection.

The deal announced on Thursday by the Toronto-based luxury apparel company comes in the form of an exclusive, long-term global licensing agreement with Marchon Eyewear Inc.

The terms and value of the agreement were not disclosed, but Marchon produces eyewear for brands including Lacoste, Nike, Calvin Klein, Ferragamo, Longchamp and Zeiss.

Marchon plans to roll out both sunglasses and optical wear under the Canada Goose name next spring, starting in North America.

Canada Goose says the eyewear will be sold through optical retailers, department stores, Canada Goose shops and its website.

Canada Goose CEO Dani Reiss told The Canadian Press in August that he envisioned his company eventually expanding into eyewear and luggage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2024.

