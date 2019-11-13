

Aleksandra Sagan, The Canadian Press





Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. sank despite beating analyst expectations in its most recent quarter thanks in part to significant growth in its Asia operations.

Canada Goose shares lost $6.02 or 11.6 per cent at $45.76 in afternoon trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The luxury parka retailer reported a $60.6 million second-quarter profit, amounting to 55 cents per diluted share for the period ending Sept. 29. That's compared with a $49.9-million profit, or 45 cents per diluted share, in the same quarter the previous year.

On an adjusted basis, the company said it earned $63.6 million or 57 cents per diluted share, up from $51.1 million or 46 cents per diluted share a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 43 cents per share and $267.3 million in revenue, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Revenue totalled $294.0 million, up from $230.3 million.

In Asia, revenue nearly doubled from $26.2 million in the second quarter of 2018 to $48.9 million this year.

The increase was realized even though the performance at the company's store in Shanghai's IFC Mall and Hong Kong's Ocean Center have "been impacted significantly" by a reduction in tourism and retail traffic that intensified over the quarter, CEO Dani Reiss said in a conference call.

Hong Kong, which is part of China but has its own legal system and greater freedoms than the mainland, has seen increasingly violent protests as some say their freedoms are threatened. They accuse the city government of being beholden to Beijing.

The protests started in June to oppose a now-withdrawn extradition bill. Chinese authorities have called protesters "rioters," as well as "murderers" more recently.

Reiss said strong performance in other markets offset the impact in Hong Kong.

The company is watching the situation closely and evaluating actions to streamline its cost base on the ground, including negotiating accommodations from landlords.

"Although ... we wish that the situation was different today, we are developing markets and building stores for decades, not just for the next quarter," he said.

With files from The Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2019.