Canada Goose reports $3.3M Q2 profit, cuts guidance for full year
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. reported its quarterly profit fell compared with a year ago and lowered its full-year financial guidance due to COVID-19 restrictions in China that are weighing on the company and worries about the global economy.
The luxury parka maker says it now expects total revenue for its current financial year to be between $1.2 billion and $1.3 billion, down from earlier expectations for between $1.3 billion and $1.4 billion.
The company also reduced its guidance for adjusted net income per diluted share for the full year to between $1.31 and $1.62 compared with its original forecast for between $1.60 and $1.90.
The revised guidance came as Canada Goose reported a second-quarter profit of $3.3 million or three cents per diluted share, down from $9.9 million or nine cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
Revenue for the three months ended Oct. 2 totalled $277.2 million, up from $232.9 million a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, Canada Goose says it earned 22 cents per share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 13 cents per diluted share a year ago.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2022
