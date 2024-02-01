Business

    • Canada Goose reports $130.6M Q3 profit, revenue up 6% from year earlier

    TORONTO -

    Canada Goose Holdings Inc. reported $130.6 million in net income attributable to shareholders for its third-quarter as its revenue rose six per cent compared with a year ago.

    The luxury parka maker says the profit amounted to $1.29 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with net income attributable to shareholders of $134.9 million or $1.28 per diluted share a year earlier when it had more shares outstanding.

    Revenue for the quarter totalled $609.9 million, up from $576.7 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

    On an adjusted basis, Canada Goose says it earned $1.37 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $1.27 per diluted share a year earlier.

    In its outlook, the company says it expects revenue between $310 million and $330 million for its fourth quarter and an adjusted profit between two and 13 cents per diluted share.

    For its full 2024 financial year, Canada Goose says it expects total revenue between $1.285 billion and $1.305 billion compared with its earlier guidance for between $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion. Adjusted net income per diluted share is now expected between 82 cents and 92 cents compared with earlier guidance for between 60 cents and $1.40.

