Canada Goose plots expansion in China with stores and Alibaba e-commerce deal
TORONTO -- Canada Goose is flocking to China with a plan to open two stores in Beijing and Hong Kong, e-commerce operations in partnership with Alibaba Group and a regional head office in Shanghai.
The Toronto-based luxury retailer that is known for its high-end parkas says the stores and e-commerce operation will launch this fall.
Canada Goose President and Chief Executive Officer Dani Reiss says the company is expanding in the country because it has seen demand from Chinese consumers for years.
The e-commerce operations will be launched in conjunction with Alibaba Group's online business-to-consumer platform.
It will open bricks-and-mortar locations in Beijing and Hong Kong.
Canada Goose already has flagship stores in Toronto, Calgary, New York, London, Tokyo, Chicago and Boston.
