Canada Bread says Maple Leaf used it as 'shield' in bread price-fixing case

DEVELOPING 3 in critical condition after attack in Kingston, Ont., police in standoff with suspect
Police in Kingston, Ont. say a standoff is underway between officers and a suspect following a triple stabbing Thursday morning.
Canada Bread is accusing Maple Leaf Foods of using it as a "shield" to avoid liability in the alleged bread price-fixing scheme that's the subject of two class-action lawsuits and an ongoing Competition Bureau investigation.
In filings in an Ontario court as part of one of the class action cases, Canada Bread alleges Maple Leaf broke the law and breached its management agreements.
Maple Leaf was the controlling shareholder of Canada Bread up until Grupo Bimbo bought the company in 2014.
Canada Bread is so far the only company to be fined by the Competition Bureau in relation to the alleged scheme, taking a $50-million hit in 2023 after pleading guilty to four counts of price-fixing bread products under the Competition Act.
Canada Bread admitted to arranging with Weston Foods, then a George Weston subsidiary, to increase prices on a variety of packaged bread products, resulting in two price increases.
Canada Bread has previously denied participating in a "lengthy, wide-ranging conspiracy" to fix the price of bread, and instead said any anticompetitive behaviour it participated in was at the direction and to the benefit of Maple Leaf Foods.
At the time, Maple Leaf Foods said allegations of improper pricing conduct at Canada Bread while under Maple Leaf's control were "totally unfounded."
Now, Canada Bread alleges Maple Leaf is liable for any damages it has sustained or will sustain from the Competition Bureau investigation and the lawsuits.
Maple Leaf senior vice-president and general counsel Suzanne Hathaway said the company rejects all of Canada Bread's claims.
"Maple Leaf Foods acted appropriately at all times, including with respect to making full, plain and true disclosure to Grupo Bimbo at the time of its acquisition of Canada Bread," Hathaway said in a statement.
"We will continue to vigorously defend ourselves against these unfounded claims."
In 2021, the court certified the class-action lawsuit but did not certify it against Maple Leaf Foods, Hathaway noted in her statement.
The plaintiffs in the lawsuit are currently seeking to add Maple Leaf to the list of defendants in the case, arguing Canada Bread's guilty plea and filings in the class action implicate its former owner. Maple Leaf is contesting the plaintiffs' request.
In its amended statement of defence and crossclaim filed Thursday, Canada Bread said Maple Leaf selected and appointed the members of Canada Bread's board, installed one of its senior officers to run the company, and agreed to provide legal and compliance services. Therefore, Canada Bread argued that Maple Leaf knew or ought to have known of any anticompetitive conduct, making it "vicariously and contractually liable."
In June 2023, Maple Leaf told The Canadian Press that it was not aware of any wrongdoing by Canada Bread or its senior leadership during the time it was a shareholder.
"We have acted ethically and lawfully at all times. We are not aware of and have never engaged in inappropriate or anticompetitive activity, and we will defend ourselves vigorously against any allegation to the contrary," Maple Leaf said at the time.
In July, Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and George Weston Ltd. said they had agreed to pay $500 million to settle the two class-action lawsuits -- in Ontario and Quebec -- regarding the alleged bread price-fixing scheme.
The Ontario class action lawsuit is on behalf of all Canadian residents who bought bread after Nov. 1, 2001, except for Quebec residents. It was brought against a group of companies that includes Loblaw and George Weston, Metro, Walmart Canada, Giant Tiger and Sobeys and its owner Empire Co. Ltd.
Metro has denied being involved in bread price-fixing, accusing Loblaw and George Weston of conspiring to spread the blame across the industry, something Loblaw has denied.
Sobeys and Giant Tiger have also said they were falsely implicated. Walmart Canada has also denied participating in the alleged conspiracy.
The Competition Bureau began investigating alleged bread price-fixing in 2016 after Weston Foods and Loblaw, subsidiaries of George Weston at the time, admitted they participated in an "industry-wide price-fixing arrangement" and received immunity from prosecution in exchange for co-operation.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2024.
Police in Kingston, Ont. say a standoff is underway between officers and a suspect following a triple stabbing Thursday morning.
The family of a Sikh man from Brampton is seeking an apology, an explanation, and a promise to do better from the local hospital network after they say the facial hair of their loved one was removed without their consent.
A 4.7 magnitude earthquake rattled the Los Angeles area Thursday morning, unleashing boulders onto a Malibu road, visibly shaking Santa Monica's 1909 wooden pier and jolting some people from bed. No injuries or damages were immediately reported.
Three people are dead after an "incident" in Lloydminster, RCMP have confirmed.
After weeks of pressure, Canada's consul general Tom Clark is testifying on Thursday before a House of Commons committee about the purchase of his new official residence in New York that generated a lot of political attention over the summer.
Air Canada is asking the federal government to be ready to intervene in its labour talks with its pilots as time is running out before a potential shutdown.
A British Columbia Realtor has been fined thousands of dollars after a property listing was found to contain photos that were digitally altered to hide peeling paint and show furnishings that did not exist.
A Winnipeg man has been charged with multiple offences after sex dolls designed to look like children were seized from his home.
A veteran OPP officer is facing an assault charge following an incident at an amusement park in Bracebridge.
The family of a Sikh man from Brampton is seeking an apology, an explanation, and a promise to do better from the local hospital network after they say the facial hair of their loved one was removed without their consent.
Three people are dead after an "incident" in Lloydminster, RCMP have confirmed.
Police in Kingston, Ont. say a standoff is underway between officers and a suspect following a triple stabbing Thursday morning.
A Winnipeg man has been charged with multiple offences after sex dolls designed to look like children were seized from his home.
A British Columbia Realtor has been fined thousands of dollars after a property listing was found to contain photos that were digitally altered to hide peeling paint and show furnishings that did not exist.
An Ottawa resident who died of a viral encephalitis this summer tested positive for the mosquito-borne virus eastern equine encephalitis (EEEV), the first human case of the virus in Ottawa.
Disgraced ex-movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on additional sex crimes charges in New York ahead of a retrial in his landmark #MeToo case, Manhattan prosecutors said at a court hearing Thursday.
A 4.7 magnitude earthquake rattled the Los Angeles area Thursday morning, unleashing boulders onto a Malibu road, visibly shaking Santa Monica's 1909 wooden pier and jolting some people from bed. No injuries or damages were immediately reported.
A judge declined Thursday to vacate the conviction and death sentence of Marcellus Williams, a Missouri man scheduled for execution later this month in the stabbing death of a woman in 1998, despite questions about DNA evidence on the knife used in the attack.
Mexico is poised to amend its constitution this weekend to require all judges to be elected as part of a judicial overhaul championed by the outgoing president but slammed by critics as a blow to the country's rule of law.
The student accused of killing four people in a Georgia high school shooting rode the school bus that morning with a semiautomatic assault rifle concealed in his backpack, investigators confirmed Thursday.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and former U.S. President Donald Trump are making a beeline for swing states that they hope to flip in their favour this year, both of them trying to expand their narrow paths to victory in a closely fought presidential campaign.
Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner says her party will introduce a bill in the House of Commons next week to protect people from online harassment.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his team is focused on restoring Canadians' 'hope' but when it comes to the new minority dynamics in Parliament, 'all bets are off.'
Some Canadians believe they've become 'political orphans' as all the major parties have become 'too extreme' in their views, according to a new survey by Angus Reid Institute.
According to a survey conducted in both 2019 and 2023, mental health among adolescent girls has gotten worse as they've grown into young adults.
An Ottawa resident who died of a viral encephalitis this summer tested positive for the mosquito-borne virus eastern equine encephalitis (EEEV), the first human case of the virus in Ottawa.
A woman who requested medical assistance in dying (MAID) won a major case in front of the Quebec rental board. She wanted to die at home, but her landlord didn't want her to.
After years of speculation and hype, Sony will be launching an upgraded version of its popular PlayStation 5 at the console’s highest ever price.
A billionaire kicked off the first private spacewalk Thursday, teaming up with SpaceX on the daring endeavour hundreds of miles above Earth.
They have a propensity to proliferate and a fondness for grapes, and while the distinctive red and white-spotted lanternfly may look beautiful, officials are urging vigilance as the invasive species tracks north.
Taylor Swift's dominance continued at the MTV Video Music Awards, where she took home seven awards — including the night's biggest, the trophy for video of the year.
The Sundance Film Festival has narrowed its search for a new home down to three finalists.
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jon Bon Jovi and a video production assistant persuaded a woman standing on the ledge of a pedestrian bridge in Nashville to come back over the railing to safety.
Air Canada is asking the federal government to be ready to intervene in its labour talks with its pilots as time is running out before a potential shutdown.
Canada Bread is accusing Maple Leaf Foods of using it as a 'shield' to avoid liability in the alleged bread price-fixing scheme that's the subject of two class-action lawsuits and an ongoing Competition Bureau investigation.
Empire Co. Ltd. says it earned $207.8 million in its latest quarter, down from $261 million a year ago as its sales edged higher.
As Canadians cope with rising costs in all corners of their lives, experts say kids' athletic programs are no exception, making it more difficult for families to keep their children active at an affordable price.
While Air Canada has shared advice for travellers ahead of a possible pilots strike, an airline passenger rights advocate has more tips for Canadians who may be affected.
Starting Friday, Lotto Max draw participants can play for prize of $75 million for the first time ever in Canada.
An emotional Jordan Chiles opened up Wednesday about how the controversy surrounding her bronze medal in the women's artistic floor exercise at the 2024 Paris Games affected her, saying the process took away "the person I am."
A hamlet with a population of fewer than 70 residents has successfully brought people back in time to 1989 - the setting, a ‘Field of Dreams’ carved out of cornfields.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill acknowledged Wednesday that he could have handled himself better in the initial moments of a weekend traffic stop that left him handcuffed and pulled out of his car by police officers near the team's stadium.
Halton Regional Police say they have disrupted a group believed to be responsible for the theft of at least 40 vehicles in Halton Region and the Greater Toronto Area worth over $3 million.
Nearly two-dozen drivers were caught in a speed trap outside a Vancouver elementary school on Thursday – as students were settling back into their daily routines.
Volvo Cars said on Wednesday that plug-in hybrids would continue to be a critical part of its profit growth plans over the next few years and that it would revamp its XC90 hybrid sports utility vehicle.
Abandoned homes line the streets of Lauder, a town that's now a ghost of what it once was. Yet inside, a small community is thriving.
Perhaps Saskatchewan's most famous encounter with Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP/UFO) – "The Langenburg Event" is now being immortalized in the form of a collector's coin.
It's been 420 days since 22-year-old Abbey Bickell was killed in a car crash in Burnaby, a stretch full of heartbreak for her family as they not only grieved her death, but anxiously waited for progress in the police investigation. Wednesday, they finally got some good news.
A Simcoe, Ont. woman has been charged with assault with a weapon after spraying her neighbour with a water gun.
The dream of a life on water has drowned in a sea of sadness for a group of Chatham-Kent, Ont. residents who paid a Wallaceburg-based company for a floating home they never received.
In 2022, Tanya Frisk-Welburn and her husband bought what they hoped would be a dream home in Mexico.
Mansour’s Menswear in Amherst, N.S., is celebrating its 100th anniversary this month
A beautiful Labour Day weekend at the lake was interrupted by some extreme weather when a tornado touched down in northern Ontario.
Charred stumps and the remains of fire-ravaged trees still cover large tracts of land on the Jasper landscape, but life is returning quickly down below.
The union representing Metro Vancouver HandyDART drivers and its employer, Transdev, are scheduled to return to the bargaining table Thursday. Drivers walked off the job last Tuesday, stopping most service.
A British Columbia Realtor has been fined thousands of dollars after a property listing was found to contain photos that were digitally altered to hide peeling paint and show furnishings that did not exist.
Someone stole an automated external defibrillator (AED) from the arena lobby at the Port Moody Recreation Complex, according to local police.
Mayor Olivia Chow said Thursday that new data show Toronto’s congestion management plan is working to reduce gridlock, with recent travel times for drivers and transit riders showing improvement in some of the most congested parts of the downtown core.
A Simcoe, Ont. woman is facing an assault with a weapon charge after she said that she accidentally sprayed her neighbour with a water gun over the Labour Day weekend, a situation that at least one legal expert says amounts to an ‘unfortunate waste of resources.’
The family of a Sikh man from Brampton is seeking an apology, an explanation, and a promise to do better from the local hospital network after they say the facial hair of their loved one was removed without their consent.
A series of recommendations have been approved by a city committee that could see improved public safety on Calgary Transit.
RCMP are investigating after human remains were found following a fire alongside a rural road in Rocky View County early Wednesday.
A man is in police custody with charges pending in relation to a break-in and violent assault of a woman earlier this week.
Police in Kingston, Ont. say a standoff is underway between officers and a suspect following a triple stabbing Thursday morning.
An Ottawa resident who died of a viral encephalitis this summer tested positive for the mosquito-borne virus eastern equine encephalitis (EEEV), the first human case of the virus in Ottawa.
A federal public service union is now encouraging its members to "buy local" and support neighbourhood businesses, one day after a social media post suggested federal workers boycott downtown businesses in an apparent retaliation for the return-to-office mandate.
In another blow for the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ), Saint-Jérôme MNA Youri Chassin is leaving the party just hours after publishing an open letter criticizing his own government.
Quebec filmmaker Denis Villeneuve has given a major donation to the independent Montreal cinema - Cinema du Parc - he frequented as a young film student.
The Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST) has concluded that a deficient work method in controlling electrical energy caused the death of a worker for an irrigation company in Laval in June 2023.
Three people are dead after an "incident" in Lloydminster, RCMP have confirmed.
The Edmonton Police Service says more than 66 kilograms of drugs have been seized in a large-scale drug investigation in central Edmonton that started in December.
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after an assault north of Edmonton over the weekend.
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says claims by New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs that Ottawa wants to force the province to take in 4,600 asylum seekers are 'largely fictitious.'
A 15-year-old has died after a single-vehicle collision in Stellarton, N.S., early Thursday morning.
Residents of a small Nova Scotia community are worried about who will remove four concrete-filled boxcars sitting in their harbour after a tidal power firm collapsed.
A Winnipeg man has been charged with multiple offences after sex dolls designed to look like children were seized from his home.
Abandoned homes line the streets of Lauder, a town that's now a ghost of what it once was. Yet inside, a small community is thriving.
According to the latest report on Zumper.com, the average rent for a one-bedroom suite in Winnipeg is $1,480 – a 22.30% increase from 2023. The report said it’s the largest jump in Canada for the third consecutive month.
After participating in talks around a potential merger, the Progressive Conservative (PC) Party of Saskatchewan says it will not move forward with a coalition with the Buffalo Party.
Some vacant public housing units in north central regina are being demolished. The government says their condition poses a safety risk and removal is the only viable option.
All that remains is a black charred field that stretches for miles after a massive fire roared through stubble crop fields in the R.M. of Pense on Monday afternoon.
A second person is facing weapons related charges after the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) seized hundreds of firearms.
While Air Canada has shared advice for travellers ahead of a possible pilots strike, an airline passenger rights advocate has more tips for Canadians who may be affected.
A former assistant coach for the Kitchener Rangers and Brantford Bulldogs is joining the ranks of the Edmonton Oilers.
The proposed downtown location for the city’s newest homeless shelter is drawing criticism from the chief of the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC), which runs the city’s largest emergency shelter.
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is investigating after a person was found dead following a fire early Thursday morning.
Three people are dead after an "incident" in Lloydminster, RCMP have confirmed.
Police in Thunder Bay are seeking the public's help in a hit-and-run case that left a child with minor injuries.
An incident involving siblings last weekend in Thessalon, Ont., ended with threats against campground staff and charges for one of the family members.
Dollarama Inc.'s food aisles may have expanded far beyond sweet treats or piles of gum by the checkout counter in recent years, but its chief executive maintains his company is 'not in the grocery business,' even if it's keeping an eye on the sector.
A pedestrian is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash in London. The two-vehicle crash involving the pedestrian happened around 2:30 a.m. on Richmond Street near the gates of Western University.
Around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, OPP, fire and EMS responded to a crash between a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle, at the intersection of Inwood Road and Courtright Line in Brooke-Alvinston.
The London police are investigating a shooting that took place on Boullee Street in London Wednesday afternoon.
A man and a woman face several drug and weapons-related offences after police say they seized a fully loaded handgun during a traffic stop in Barrie.
A 16-year-old teenager is missing since September 8.
A veteran OPP officer is facing an assault charge following an incident at an amusement park in Bracebridge.
Around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, OPP, fire and EMS responded to a crash between a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle, at the intersection of Inwood Road and Courtright Line in Brooke-Alvinston.
A small memorial has been left at the site of a deadly police-involved shooting in the city core last week. Jason west died at the corner of Elliott Street east and Goyeau Street, after being shot by police.
Windsor’s city councillors are inviting the public to ward meetings in their respective areas next week.
A British Columbia Realtor has been fined thousands of dollars after a property listing was found to contain photos that were digitally altered to hide peeling paint and show furnishings that did not exist.
More than 700,000 British Columbians don't have a family doctor and two physicians’ groups want to know how the province’s political parties plan to address the crisis.
A federal police oversight agency has found the RCMP's enforcement of a civil injunction against old-growth logging protesters on Vancouver Island was unreasonable and violated the rights of activists.
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a home invasion in Kelowna, according to authorities.
A 12-year-old collie was killed by three pit bulls in the B.C. Interior Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Mounties in northwestern B.C. say they have arrested the suspect in a fatal shooting almost exactly a year after it occurred.
A man is in police custody with charges pending in relation to a break-in and violent assault of a woman earlier this week.
As harvest season continues in southern Alberta, the Interfaith Food Bank in Lethbridge is putting out an urgent call for fresh food and produce.
Milk River Emergency Department will be temporarily closed Thursday – but this time it’s not because of a doctor shortage.
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service has a large presence at a residence on Sussex Road, police said Thursday.
Cinefest Sudbury announced the eight finalists in the annual CTV Best in Shorts competition Thursday.
A routine traffic stop this week in northwestern Ontario uncovered $22,000 in illegal drugs. As a result, three people from southern Ontario and a 17-year-old are facing charges.
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.