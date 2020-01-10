Canada adds 35,200 jobs in December, unemployment drops to 5.6%
Published Friday, January 10, 2020 4:22AM EST Last Updated Friday, January 10, 2020 8:35AM EST
Help wanted signs are visible on Main Street in Huntsville, Ont. on Wednesday, July 18, 2018. (KC Colby/CTV News)
OTTAWA -- Statistics Canada says the economy added 35,200 jobs in December and the national unemployment rate dropped to 5.6 per cent.
Economists on average expect the addition of about 25,000 jobs and the unemployment rate dipping to 5.8 per cent, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.