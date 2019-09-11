California passes landmark gig economy rights bill
In this Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, a Lyft logo is installed on a Lyft driver's car next to an Uber sticker in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, September 11, 2019 3:15AM EDT
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The California Senate has passed a bill that would give new wage and benefit protections to workers at so-called gig economy companies like Uber and Lyft.
The 29-11 vote late Tuesday sends the bill back to the state Assembly for final approval over strident Republican opposition. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has said he supports it.
The proposal has drawn staunch opposition from on-demand delivery and ridesharing companies while winning support from many of the Democratic presidential contenders.
It puts into law a California Supreme Court decision making it harder for companies to classify workers as independent contractors. The bill would make those companies classify their workers as employees instead.
While its impact on gig economy companies has drawn most of the attention, it would affect a wide array of industries.
