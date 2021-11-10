California man gets 30 years in prison for US$1B Ponzi scheme

A sheet of uncut $100 bills at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing Western Currency Facility in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sept. 24, 2014. (AP / LM Otero) A sheet of uncut $100 bills at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing Western Currency Facility in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sept. 24, 2014. (AP / LM Otero)

MORE Business News