Cadbury, Johnnie Walker, Heinz among brands that may need to update

Over the course of her life, Queen Elizabeth II granted Royal Warrants to hundreds of companies, allowing these firms to supply goods and services to the Royal Household and proudly display the Royal coat of arms on their advertisements and packaging.

And in wake of the Queen's death, these firms will soon have to re-apply for their warrant or update their packaging.

Above the label of every bottle of Johnnie Walker, the U.K.'s Royal coat of arms is stamped on, along with the inscription, "By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen." Cadbury prints the same Royal seal of approval on the back of the packaging of each Dairy Milk bar, while on the coat of arms can also be seen on the neck of every Heinz bottle sold in the U.K.

But according to the Royal Warrant Holders Association the Royal Warrants became void after their Queen's death and it will be up to the rest of the Royal Household to determine whether the warrant should be renewed.

However, these companies won't have to update their packaging immediately, as they can continue to display the Royal arms for two years "provided there is no significant change within the company concerned," the Royal Warrant Holders Association says.

Royal Warrants are issued to companies supplying the Royal Household with products or services for at least five years out of the past seven, and demonstrate that they have "an appropriate environmental and sustainability policy and action plan."

Other iconic brands that may need to update their packaging after the death of the Queen include Land Rover, Burberry, Twinings, Coca-Cola and Bentley. At the time of her death, there were 620 firms that had active Royal Warrants granted by the Queen.

The association says a Royal Warrant typically lasts up to five years before it is up for renewal. King Charles III, in his previous capacity as Prince of Wales, had 182 active warrants, while 34 were granted by Prince Philip prior to his death.