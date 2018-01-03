Cadbury debuts white chocolate Creme eggs for Easter contest
A white chocolate Cadbury creme egg is shown in this image from the chocolatemaker.
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, January 3, 2018 2:04PM EST
LONDON - British confectioner Cadbury is making a white chocolate version of its popular Easter Creme egg -- and offering a cash prize for those who find them as it tries to bolster the product's appeal.
The company says it will make a small batch of between 350 and 400 white eggs, for sale until Easter Sunday on April 1. Each will carry a prize of at least 100 pounds ($130).
Cadbury's has faced accusations of cheapening its chocolate recipe in its Creme Egg since it was taken over by U.S. company Kraft Foods in 2010 and is hoping to ramp up interest in the product, which first went on sale in 1971.
White eggs will be wrapped in the same foil as regular Creme Eggs, making the hunt a blind draw.
In-Depth from BNN
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Design school named for Lululemon's Chip Wilson opens in B.C.
- RBC hit with service disruptions a day after TD investment platform goes down
- More than two million vehicles sold in Canada for first time in 2017
- Canadian pensions fared well in 2017 thanks to strength of stock markets: Mercer
- Newly formed fertilizer giant Nutrien rises after analysts publish high ratings