Buying a home for the first time? We want to hear from you

With interest rates on the rise, entering the housing market for the first time can be a daunting process. If you’re looking to purchase your first home, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.

Are you worried about whether you’ll be able to afford your monthly payments? Are you concerned about making ends meet as rates rise? What questions do you have about the market?

Share your stories and questions by emailing us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca, and include your name and location. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.

Stay up-to-date with the latest in real estate news by signing up for The Offer newsletter.