Businesses in some provinces spent the day preparing to reopen, as restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus are set to ease following a May long weekend marred by the crash of a Snowbirds jet.

Ontario has given the green light to certain retail stores to open their doors Tuesday as the province enters the first stage of its reopening plan.

The construction industry has also been given the go-ahead to resume operations, and some surgeries will be allowed to proceed.

Some stores, however, said they're holding off on reopening their doors for now despite the provincial permission, citing health and financial concerns.

Peter Birkemoe, who owns The Beguiling comic book shop in Toronto, said the business has been doing well with online orders and, as of last week, curbside pickup. Safely reopening the store would take more resources to serve fewer customers, which would represent "a big step backwards," he said.

While he misses interacting with customers face to face, Birkemoe said it's not worth jeopardizing his health and that of his staff, or the work they're currently doing.

"I would really like to have that back, but not at the risk of the small part of my business that is actually working right now," he said.

Urban Gardener, a plant and garden store in west-end Toronto, said on social media that reopening now would feel "irresponsible" given that customers often spend more than an hour inside and are constantly touching the inventory.

"We need a bit more time to figure out how we can reorganize the shop to provide a safe (yet still browse-worthy!) experience for our customers," it said on Instagram.

A partial reopening is also expected Tuesday in British Columbia, but that hinges on businesses and organizations having plans that comply with provincial pandemic guidelines.

A May long weekend under the shadow of COVID-19 was further dampened after a Snowbird plane crashed in British Columbia on Sunday while on a cross-country tour meant to impart hope during the pandemic.

Capt. Jenn Casey, a public affairs officer with the Canadian Forces, died in the incident, while Capt. Richard MacDougall, the pilot of the aircraft, was being treated for injuries described as not life-threatening following the incident in Kamloops.

"Canadians look at the Snowbirds as a source of joy and an exhibition of the incredible feats that our people in uniform are capable of," Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan said of the crash that occurred in Kamloops.

"Operation Inspiration was intended to lift the spirit of Canadians at this difficult time and the Snowbirds accomplished their mission. I know that all Canadians grieve this tragic loss."

In Quebec, the province removed more police checkpoints that have limited non-essential traffic to some regions, including the one between Ottawa and Gatineau.

Provincial governments have each laid out plans to gradually restore their economies, which have been largely locked down since March to limit the transmission of COVID-19.

There have been roughly 77,000 cases of the respiratory illness across Canada as of Monday, including more than 5,780 deaths and more than 38,550 considered resolved.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 18, 2020.