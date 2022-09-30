Business openings drop by 50 per cent as possible recession looms
New business openings in the second quarter of 2022 were down almost 50 per cent compared with a year ago as economic pressures rise, says credit reporting agency Equifax Inc.
The sharp pullback in openings, which is also down by almost 49 per cent compared to the same quarter in 2019, marks a shift from the sense of optimism last year among consumers and business owners as vaccines were rolled out and restrictions eased, said Jeff Brown, Equifax's head of commercial solutions.
The reopening of the economy in 2021 led to a bounced back in openings across all industries after months of abnormally low levels due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a reopening trend that, while slowing, didn't significantly drop until the second quarter of this year, said Brown.
There is normally a large uptick in business openings in the second quarter of the year as businesses gear up for the summer, said Brown, a combination of new businesses registering and existing ones becoming financially active.
He said the lack of openings this year come as small businesses, which make up the bulk of new openings, struggle with inflation, decreased consumer spending, increased debt from pandemic loans, and supply chain problems.
"Unfortunately, it's a bit of an uphill battle for a lot of businesses."
The drop in openings is "deeply concerning" for the whole market, said Brown, as small businesses purchase goods and services from bigger companies.
"It's not only the little guys that are going to be affected by this, but the large ones as well."
Though the drop was across industries, certain sectors were hit harder: construction, manufacturing and automotive.
Brown, who said normally about 100,000 new businesses open in the second quarter, sees the significant drop was a sign of a potential recession ahead.
The worrying trend comes as Equifax said debt levels, delinquencies and bankruptcies are creeping back up toward pre-pandemic levels as stresses on businesses rise.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published September 30, 2022.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
FinTok: How TikTok is changing financial literacy in Canada
Financial TikTok – or FinTok – has become one of the most popular trends on the platform, and is emerging as a go-to resource for Gen Z and millennial audiences looking to learn how to invest, budget or even spend more wisely.
Salary transparency is on the rise. Here's how to navigate the topic
As the cost of living continues to rise and pay gaps persist, there is a growing desire for more open discussions around earnings, something experts argue could help ensure everyone is being compensated fairly.
Discussing inheritances with loved ones now more important than ever: experts
When it comes to uncomfortable conversations, matters of inheritance may be near the top of the list. But as the cost of living rises and the generational wage gap grows wider, experts say it is now more important than ever to open up that dialogue.
Employers in these provinces are projecting the largest average salary increases next year
Canadian employers are anticipating the highest salary increase in two decades as they try to balance inflationary pressures, surging interest rates, recession risks and a tight labour market, a new survey has found.
Here's how the falling loonie may impact your personal finances
Along with a high inflation rate, Canadians are also contending with a loonie that's dropping in value. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew explains the impact this will have on your personal finances, and tips to make your money go further.
As food prices continue to rise, bananas have remained affordable -- why?
Canadian shoppers are spending more at the grocery store, but bananas, tofu and flour remain affordable despite inflation.
Nearly a quarter of Canadians cutting back on food purchases amid high inflation: survey
Amid soaring prices at grocery stores, a new survey has found that 24 per cent of Canadians have had to cut back on the amount of food they were buying.
'Now 15 per cent is rude:' Tipping fatigue hits customers as requests rise
Tipping fatigue is hitting consumers as requests for gratuities increase and spread to new businesses amid the rise of automated payment machines and preset tip suggestions.