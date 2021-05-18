Canadian business leaders are calling on the federal government to lay out a clear and predictable plan for reopening the economy as the country's vaccination rollout gains speed.

In an open letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the leaders of 61 industry groups say a roadmap for easing restrictions would instil public confidence in a safe and gradual return to a more normal life.

They urge Ottawa to work closely with the premiers to develop a consistent pan-Canadian approach to reopening communities, schools and businesses.

The letter points to the reopening plans of some jurisdictions, such as the U.K.'s four-stage roadmap out of lockdown or Saskatchewan's detailed three-step "reopening roadmap," as blueprints.

The industry leaders say in the letter that these reopening plans provide guidance and much-needed assurances to businesses and communities that there is a thoughtful plan for lifting lockdowns.

Business leaders have repeatedly expressed frustration with the lack of clear reopening plans in several provinces, saying the uncertainty erodes public confidence.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2021.