

CTVNews.ca Staff, with files from CTV Vancouver





It may have unsightly tarps covering half of its exterior and boarded up windows, but that hasn’t prevented a burnt-out house in Metro Vancouver from being listed for more than $1 million.

According to the listing for the property, the house was originally built in 2005 before it was nearly destroyed by a fast-spreading fire almost two years ago.

Despite its dilapidated appearance, the building and its 4,320-square-foot lot is up for sale for $1,018,900.

The short description for the listing calls it the “perfect chance to build a new home in an established neighbourhood.”

The real estate listing goes on to boast of the home’s sunny exposure and the fact that the property’s city water and utilities remain intact.

The current structure on the lot includes three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and is 2,963-square-feet.

The property has been on the market for nine days.

Police were called to the fire in March 2017 because firefighters deemed it suspicious. It was later determined to be the result of arson. Fortunately, the family living inside the home at the time of the fire was able to escape and only one person was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.