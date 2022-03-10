Bureaucratic backlogs delaying return to cockpit, pilots say

MONTREAL -

Pilots say a Transport Canada backlog is holding up medical certification, leading to months-long delays before they can return to the skies.

Air Line Pilots Association president Tim Perry says a significant number of pilots who have been deemed fit to fly by aviation medical examiners have been waiting a year or more to have Transport Canada greenlight their approvals, calling the delays “ludicrous.”

The bottleneck comes amid a surge in demand for pilots as travel begins to rebound after two years of depressed business due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Along with unions, pilots say the backlog is costing them by way of higher insurance premiums caused by the greater number of employees who are on long-term disability while awaiting their medical certificates.

Transport Canada spokesman Hicham Ayoun says there are delays beyond its typical 40-day window, and the department is working to process files as quickly as possible.

He noted that “new and medically complex applications” need more time for assessment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2022.