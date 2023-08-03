Bud Light sales plunge following boycott over campaign with transgender influencer
Anheuser-Busch Inbev reported a drop in U.S. revenue in the second quarter as Bud Light sales plunged amid a conservative backlash over a campaign with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.
The world's largest brewer said Thursday that revenue in the United States declined by 10.5 per cent in the April-to-June period from a year earlier, "primarily due to the volume decline of Bud Light."
It has lost its place as America's best-selling beer after more than two decades, slipping into second place in June behind Mexican lager Modelo Especial, which is also owned by the Belgium-based ABInBev.
The company faced blowback after sending a commemorative Bud Light can to Mulvaney, who posted it to her millions of social media followers.
Conservative figures and others called for a boycott of Bud Light, while Mulvaney's supporters criticized the beer brand for not doing enough to support her. Mulvaney has said she faced bullying and transphobia, criticizing the brand for not reaching out to her amid the furor over their partnership.
The beer giant said overall revenue rose 7.2 per cent in the second quarter, to $15.1 billion, from the same period a year ago as global brands such as Stella Artois and Corona made up for the loss in Bud Light sales.
It said normalized earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose five per cent, to $4.9 billion.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | What is considered a good credit score?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how credit scores work, what a good (and a bad) score looks like, and offers some practical tips to help you improve your score.
OPINION | Do you inherit debt from your parents?
After losing a parent or both parents, the last thing most children want to hear is that they have to take on debts owed by their parents. While this doesn’t happen often, it’s a very real possibility, especially if the parents don’t take proper measures to keep assets safe from creditors. Personal finance commentator Christopher Liew explains.
opinion | How to use AI to help with personal finances, and a look at the risks
If you're looking for a fast, easy way to manage your personal finances, artificial intelligence could help by serving as a virtual financial assistant. But the technology may have a way to go before it can serve as a trustworthy financial management tool, writes columnist Christopher Liew.
opinion | The dark side of AI: Here's how the tech can be used for scams, fraud
It can be hard to deny that AI tools such as ChatGPT have plenty of creative and practical uses. But the technology may have just as much potential for harm as it does for progress, writes columnist Christopher Liew. Here are some of the ways AI can be used for scams, fraud, and other malicious activity.
opinion | Should you pay the CRA with your credit card?
Are you debating whether you should pay your taxes off with a credit card? Paying your taxes off with a credit card could work to your benefit. However, there are also some considerable drawbacks to take into account, says contributor Christopher Liew.
opinion | The pros and cons of sharing your salary with coworkers
Is there ever a good time to discuss your salary? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines some basic salary disclosure etiquette and goes over the pros and cons of discussing your salary with coworkers.
opinion | Should you take advantage of the First Home Savings Account?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how First Home Savings Accounts work, who’s eligible for the program, and outlines the contribution rules.
opinion | Find out how much contribution room is left in your RESP to avoid penalties
Opening a Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP) is a great way to fund your child’s future education. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines the contribution rules for RESPs and explains how to find out how much contribution room you have left so that you can avoid penalties.