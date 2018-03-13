Broad rally helps boost Toronto stock market, loonie loses ground
A man walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Tuesday, March 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 13, 2018 3:57AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 13, 2018 11:23AM EDT
TORONTO -- A broad-based rally helped boost Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 55.03 points to 15,659.82, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 70.89 points to 25,249.50. The S&P 500 index was up 3.89 points to 2,786.91 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 4.50 points to 7,583.82.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.44 cents US, down from an average price of 77.94 cents US on Monday.
The April crude contract was down 91 cents to US$60.45 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up one cent at US$2.79 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was up US$2.80 to US$1,323.60 an ounce and the May copper contract was up one cent to US$3.13 a pound.
