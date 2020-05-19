TORONTO -- A broad-based rally helped Canada's main stock index to post a triple-digit advance in late-morning trading, while U.S. markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 223.54 points at 14,862.44.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 77.33 points at 24,520.04. The S&P 500 index was up 1.40 points at 2,955.31, while the Nasdaq composite was up 63.03 points at 9,297.86.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.99 cents US compared with 70.95 cents US on Friday.

The July crude contract was up 26 cents at US$31.91 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up almost a nickel at US$1.83 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$11.50 at US$1,745.90 an ounce and the July copper contract was up nearly a penny at US$2.41 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2020