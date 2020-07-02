TORONTO -- A broad-based rally on the Toronto Stock Exchange helped boost Canada's main stock index, while U.S. stock markets rose in the wake of a stronger-than-expected jobs report.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 188.12 points at 15,703.34.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 181.7 points at 25,916.67. The S&P 500 index was up 22.63 points at 3,138.49, while the Nasdaq composite was up 84.68 points at 10,239.31.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.52 cents US compared with 73.38 cents US on Tuesday.

The August crude contract was down seven cents at US$39.75 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up four cents at nearly US$1.72 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$8.40 at US$1,788.30 an ounce and the September copper contract was down less than a penny at US$2.73 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2020