

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index fell in late-morning trading on a broad-based decline as U.S. stocks traded lower after President Donald Trump proposed more tariffs on Chinese goods.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 68.68 points to 15,287.37, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 390.25 points at 24,114.97. The S&P 500 index was down 31.67 points at 2,631.17 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 82.99 points at 6,993.56.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.29 cents US, up from an average price of 78.27 cents US on Thursday.

The May crude contract was down 98 cents at US$62.56 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up three cents at US$2.70 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$7.00 at US$1,335.50 an ounce and the May copper contract was down two cents at US$3.05 a pound.