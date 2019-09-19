

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A broad-based rally helped lift Canada's main stock index into record territory in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also surged higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 96.86 points at 16,897.00, after going as high as 16,901.76 earlier in the morning.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 67.77 points at 27,214.85. The S&P 500 index was up 10.96 points at 3,017.69, while the Nasdaq composite was up 50.19 points at 8,227.58.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.38 cents US compared with an average of 75.35 cents US on Wednesday.

The November crude contract was up 53 cents at US$58.57 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down 7.9 cents at US$2.56 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$7.70 at US$1,508.10 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 0.25 of a cent at US$2.61 a pound.