Brits are stocking up on air fryers and electric blankets as energy bills skyrocket
Shoppers in the United Kingdom are snapping up energy-saving air fryers, electric blankets and slow cookers this winter as their fuel bills soar.
Sales of hot air fryers were up 286% in September compared to the same month last year, according to market research company GfK.
The portable appliance typically uses less energy than a conventional oven because air fryers are smaller and heat up more quickly.
"The huge surge in sales of these items shows how seriously rising energy prices are affecting people already," Helen Morrissey, a senior pensions and retirement analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, told CNN Business. "People are monitoring their energy usage to a minute level."
Sales of electric cooking pots, which includes pressure cookers and slow cookers, were also up 79% in the year to September.
The average slow cooker costs 11 pence (13 cents) to run for an hour, while the typical electric oven costs 21 pence (24 cents), according to data from price comparison website Uswitch.com, which estimates energy costs of consumer products.
Asda, on of the country's biggest supermarket chains, said that sales of its air fryers jumped 320% in September from the same month in 2021, while sales of its slow cookers more than doubled over the same period.
Brits are also preparing to wrap up for colder weather ahead by stocking up on electric blankets. Sales of the item shot up 216% year-on-year in September, according to GfK.
"It is clear people are willing to do whatever it takes to avoid putting the heating on for as long as possible to alleviate the enormous pressure on their finances," Morrissey said.
Millions of Brits are struggling to make ends meet as their food and fuel bills have skyrocketed this year. Last month, consumer price inflation soared back to its July level of 10.1%, its highest rate in 40 years.
And the average annual energy bill for households rose 96% from last October to hit £2,500 ($2,889) this month.
In September, the government stepped in to cap gas and electricity bills at that level for the next two years. But earlier this month, the country's new finance minister Jeremy Hunt said the cap would only last until April, with only the most vulnerable households receiving further support.
Data from Asda, compiled by the Centre for Economics and Business Research, said that households were £141 ($163) worse off in September compared to a year before.
Rises in gas and electricity bills, up 96% and 54% respectively, were the main drivers behind the drop in disposable income, the retailer said.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Why the cost of some No Name products in flyers is changing despite the announced price freeze
The cost of some No Name products is still changing in grocery flyers, despite the price freeze announced by Loblaw Companies Limited in October. CTVNews.ca takes a look at why this is happening.
Renewing your mortgage as BoC continues to hike interest rates: what to know
If your mortgage is up for renewal in the coming months, you may be beginning to panic at the prospect of paying more to finance your home as the Bank of Canada continues its interest rate hiking cycle.
opinion | How an economic recession in Canada could affect your finances
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how an economic recession could affect your finances and offers his tips to ensure that you're prepared for what's to come.
On the job hunt? Here's how to negotiate for the best salary, other perks
Young Canadians are facing rising rents and mortgage costs on top of higher grocery and gas bills — and for those on the job hunt, negotiating a higher salary is likely to be front of mind.
Holiday spending expected to slump amid inflation, economic uncertainty: report
Holiday spending in Canada is expected to drop this year as inflation shrinks consumer buying power and economic uncertainty looms over household budgets, a new report says.
Best budgeting tips for university students in Canada
Across the country, tuition costs for universities have increased. Contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the best budgeting tips for university students in Canada.
Recession expected in Canada in early 2023: RBC economists
Economists from RBC expect Canada will enter a recession in the first quarter of 2023, and lower-income Canadians may be the ones who suffer the most.
Millennials and Gen Z leading the shift in the 'side hustle' economy, survey shows
An RBC survey says a new economy is emerging from the younger generations in Canada due to the increased cost of living.