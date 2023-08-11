British economy unexpectedly grows by 0.2 per cent in second quarter largely because of June weather boost
The British economy unexpectedly grew in the second quarter of the year, largely as a result of a strong rebound in June when many businesses particularly in the leisure sector benefited from the warm and settled weather, official figures showed Friday.
The Office for National Statistics said the economy expanded by 0.2 per cent in the April to June period, compared with the previous three-month period. That was higher than the 0.1 per cent recorded in the first quarter and ahead of economists' expectations for no change.
Despite the increase, the British economy is the only Group of Seven leading industrial economy yet to recoup the ground lost during the coronavirus pandemic, with many economists blaming Britain's departure from the European Union, which has hobbled trade and added costs to businesses.
"The big picture is that the U.K. economy has expanded by just 0.4 per cent since the start of 2022, the weakest growth in 65 years outside of a full-blown recession," said James Smith, research director at the Resolution Foundation think tank.
The positive second-quarter outcome was largely due to a 0.5 per cent monthly increase in June when pubs and restaurants were buoyed by the hot weather. June in Britain was the warmest on record.
Given that July was one of the wettest ever, there are widespread expectations that those businesses benefiting in June will see a reverse.
Over the past few months, the British economy has proven slightly more resilient than anticipated in the face of rising interest rates and multiple strikes across many sectors, including doctors in the early stages of their careers in England, who started their latest four-day walkout on Friday.
Though a widely anticipated recession has been avoided, Britain's growth has been modest and is not expected to pick up soon.
The economy is not expected to get any boost from the Bank of England anytime soon. Earlier this month, while raising its benchmark interest rate to a fresh 15-year high of 5.25 per cent, the bank hinted that borrowing costs would stay high for some time to bring down persistently high inflation.
Higher interest rates help dampen inflation by making it more expensive for consumers and businesses to borrow to buy homes, cars or equipment. That also weighs on economic growth, but the bank appears confident that the British economy will avoid falling into recession over the coming years even as unemployment begins to rise.
Central banks around the world have been raising borrowing costs to combat inflation unleashed by higher energy prices after Russia invaded Ukraine and supply chain backups as the global economy recovered from the coronavirus pandemic.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | What are the most recession-proof industries and jobs?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the most recession-proof jobs and industries.
opinion | What is considered a good credit score?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how credit scores work, what a good (and a bad) score looks like, and offers some practical tips to help you improve your score.
OPINION | Do you inherit debt from your parents?
After losing a parent or both parents, the last thing most children want to hear is that they have to take on debts owed by their parents. While this doesn’t happen often, it’s a very real possibility, especially if the parents don’t take proper measures to keep assets safe from creditors. Personal finance commentator Christopher Liew explains.
opinion | How to use AI to help with personal finances, and a look at the risks
If you're looking for a fast, easy way to manage your personal finances, artificial intelligence could help by serving as a virtual financial assistant. But the technology may have a way to go before it can serve as a trustworthy financial management tool, writes columnist Christopher Liew.
opinion | The dark side of AI: Here's how the tech can be used for scams, fraud
It can be hard to deny that AI tools such as ChatGPT have plenty of creative and practical uses. But the technology may have just as much potential for harm as it does for progress, writes columnist Christopher Liew. Here are some of the ways AI can be used for scams, fraud, and other malicious activity.
opinion | Should you pay the CRA with your credit card?
Are you debating whether you should pay your taxes off with a credit card? Paying your taxes off with a credit card could work to your benefit. However, there are also some considerable drawbacks to take into account, says contributor Christopher Liew.
opinion | The pros and cons of sharing your salary with coworkers
Is there ever a good time to discuss your salary? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines some basic salary disclosure etiquette and goes over the pros and cons of discussing your salary with coworkers.
opinion | Should you take advantage of the First Home Savings Account?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how First Home Savings Accounts work, who’s eligible for the program, and outlines the contribution rules.