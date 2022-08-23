British Airways trims Heathrow flights; Gatwick ends cap
Mixed signals are emerging about travel in Europe heading into the winter season. British Airways is cutting more than 10,000 short-haul flights in and out of London's Heathrow Airport through March, while nearby Gatwick Airport is ending its limits on the number of daily flights.
Major European airports have been chaotic this summer as people eager to travel after two years of COVID-19 restrictions ran up against staffing shortages, leading to long lines, baggage delays and flight cancellations. Airports like Heathrow, Amsterdam's Schiphol and Gatwick capped how many passengers could fly each day or the number of flights to ease the travel mayhem over the past few months.
Gatwick said Monday that it wasn't renewing its daily flight limits, while Heathrow, Britain's largest airport, decided last week to extend its daily cap of 100,000 passengers through the end of October.
Heathrow's extension led British Airways to cancel 629 round-trip short-haul flights over the next two months. The airline also is canceling 10,000 flights departing or arriving at Heathrow from U.K. and European destinations through the end of March.
“We'll be offering customers affected by any of these changes an alternative flight with British Airways or another airline or the option of a refund,” the airline said Monday. It added that “the vast majority of our customers will travel as planned and we're protecting key holiday destinations.”
The cancellations come on top of thousands of flights that it initially axed in response to Heathrow's passenger cap.
Meanwhile, Gatwick, Britain's second-largest airport, said it has gradually increased traveler capacity and recruited more than 400 new security staffers to reduce delays.
“With additional resources across the Gatwick operation in place, no further moderation of flying programs is necessary,” airport officials said.
It had reduced flights to 825 in July and 850 in August compared with a reported 900 daily flights during the same period before the coronavirus pandemic.
Gatwick expects 32.8 million passengers this year. The airport warned, however, that uncertainty around rising inflation and passenger demand this winter could affect the final numbers.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Looking to save some money this back-to-school season? Here are some tips
More than one in three Canadians, or 36.2 per cent, expect to spend more money this year compared with last when it comes to back-to-school shopping, according to a survey released by Caddle in partnership with the Retail Council of Canada.
OPINION | How do you know it's the right time to purchase real estate?
Many Canadians are questioning whether or not it's the right time to purchase real estate. Contributor Christopher Liew breaks down the factors to keep in mind if you plan on shopping for real estate in the near future.
Majority of Canadians say they have cut spending in recent months: survey
The majority of Canadians say they have cut spending in recent months, and two thirds of Canadians say they are stressed about money, according to an Angus Reid Institute survey.
Survival 'the only concern' as Canadian tenants struggle to pay rent
As rent prices rise, CTVNews.ca heard from a number of Canadians struggling to afford their homes. The surge in rent prices over the last few months has forced many to cut back on spending, with some having to relocate or move in with their parents.
How Canadians can save on exchange rates while travelling
At a time of high inflation, questions about what cards to use, how much local cash to withdraw and which currency conversion services to avoid are particularly valuable. Here's what to know when seeking cost-effective methods of spending money overseas.
As home prices drop, here's what you can get in Canada's most affordable markets
CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes in some of the most affordable regions across Canada, as many real estate markets see drops in average prices.
OPINION | Economists are forecasting a recession in Canada, how should you prepare?
The next time the Bank of Canada raises interest rates on the scheduled date of September 7, 2022, it could potentially trigger a recession. Although there may be a chance that we don’t enter into a recession and the BoC is still hoping for a soft landing, it’s best to be prepared. Contributor Christopher Liew explains how.
How rising interest rates are making GICs more attractive for investors
Rising interest rates might be bad news for Canadians with mortgages, but it also means higher rates on savings vehicles such as guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), prompting renewed interest in the investments.