British Airways cancels flights after IT failure, says it was not a cyber attack

In this Sept. 9, 2019, file photo, a British Airways plane, left, is towed past other planes sitting parked at Heathrow Airport in London. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File) In this Sept. 9, 2019, file photo, a British Airways plane, left, is towed past other planes sitting parked at Heathrow Airport in London. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

MORE Business News