Brexit-backing pub chain drops Jagermeister, French brandy
In this Wednesday, June 13, 2018 file photo, people sit outside a Wetherspoon pub in North London. (AP Photo/Robert Stevens)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, September 12, 2018 11:05AM EDT
LONDON -- A pub chain founded by a prominent Brexit supporter said Wednesday it will stop selling French brandy and German Jagermeister liqueur and replace them with products from countries that aren't European Union members.
JD Wetherspoon said that starting Sept. 26, its 880 pubs will stock English herbal liqueur Strika instead of Jagermeister. Courvoisier and Hennessy cognac will be replaced with brands from Britain and Australia.
The change means the pub chain will no longer serve Jagerbombs -- a student favourite that combines a shot of Jagermeister with an energy drink.
Wetherspoon has already stopped selling French Champagne and German wheat beer.
Founder and chairman Tim Martin said the new products "will be offered at a lower price than those they are replacing."
The pound has lost more than 10 per cent of its value against the euro since the U.K. voted in 2016 to leave the EU, making imports more expensive.
There are currently no tariffs on EU goods entering Britain. But that could change if Britain exits the EU customs union when it leaves the bloc.
Martin, an enthusiastic supporter of Brexit, said "all EU products have U.K. or non-EU replacements, often at equal or better quality and price."
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- New federal minister tasked with getting Canadian companies to look beyond U.S.
- Financials and industrial stocks weigh on TSX, loonie edges higher
- Divestiture of HBC Europe allows retailer to focus on growth in North America: CEO
- Brexit-backing pub chain drops Jagermeister, French brandy
- Leading Brexit supporters deny plot to topple Theresa May