Brazilian police bust 'Wolf of Wall Street' crime ring in Lisbon
Brazilian police and the Portuguese branch of Interpol have dismantled a criminal network operating a sham company in Lisbon that defrauded thousands of Brazilians in a scheme inspired by the film "The Wolf of Wall Street."
In a statement, Brazilian police said a Czech national based in Lisbon had opened a call centre and hired hundreds of struggling Brazilian workers living in the Portuguese capital.
They were tasked with calling people in Brazil and convincing them to invest in stocks. The victims' money ended up in company accounts while they were told it had been lost in the market.
"Due to despair ... they were encouraged to make new investments in the hope of reversing the loss," police chief Eric Sallum said. "It turns out the new investments also generated losses, creating a snowball."
The investigation found the group had been operating for at least four years, affecting thousands of people, many of whom lost their life savings, and making millions in Brazilian reais.
Six leaders of the network were arrested to face fraud and money-laundering charges, bank accounts were frozen and several fake websites were taken down.
There was a "sociopathic atmosphere" at the call centre, which police said mimicked the 2013 blockbuster "The Wolf of Wall Street," based on the memoir of Jordan Belfort, who ended up in prison in the 1990s for defrauding investors out of millions of dollars.
Workers were encouraged to watch the movie and replicate the behaviour of the main character played by Leonardo Di Caprio.
"The motto at the company was: think of yourselves and your families, forget the victims," said Sallum.
(Reporting by Catarina Demony, Additional reporting by Gabriel Araujo in Sao Paulo; Editing by Andrei Khalip and Mark Potter)
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | These are the new tax brackets for 2023
There are going to be some changes to Canada's tax brackets as we move into 2023. These changes could impact how you’re taxed when you file your 2023 income tax returns next year.
Canadian food bloggers share tips, tricks to make filling budget-friendly meals
Food bloggers and cookbook authors say meal-planning and simple recipes can help home cooks put together filling and tasty dishes on a budget -- an increasingly stressful challenge amid rising food prices.
Canadians fell for more home improvement scams in 2022, new report finds
The Better Business Bureau says Canadians fell for home improvement scams the most in 2022, in a report highlighting the riskiest scams and how much money they cost Canadians.
'Not every sale is a bargain': How to avoid common money mistakes
In light of new poll results that found Canadians are spending a lot of time worrying about money, one personal finance expert shares some simple tips to help Canadians avoid making some common, costly mistakes with their cash.
Opinion | Does buying an electric vehicle make financial sense?
While there are many benefits to electric cars, the question of whether they are a good financial choice in Canada is still up in the air, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains on CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Is cryptocurrency a good investment?
The recent upturn in cryptocurrencies has inspired many to reconsider investing. But is it really a good idea? In a column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explores some of the pros and cons so that you can make an informed choice.
opinion | Before you do your taxes, take note of these tax credits and deductions you may not have known about
Many Canadians are experiencing strains caused by the increased cost of living and inflation. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the top credits and deductions that you may be able to claim on your income tax return to help you save money.
opinion | How much rent can you afford?
Many Canadians have continued to see an increase in their rental rates in 2023. In an column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how to calculate how much rent you can afford.