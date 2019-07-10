Brazil's Vale gets first conviction in deadly dam disaster
Rescue workers in a helicopter search a flooded area after a dam collapsed in Brumadinho, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, July 10, 2019 2:04AM EDT
RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazilian mining giant Vale SA has been hit with its first conviction for a rupture of a containment dam that sent a tidal wave of mining waste through a rural community, killing nearly 300 people in January.
A state court announced the conviction in a statement posted on its website Tuesday.
Judge Elton Pupo Nogueira ordered Vale to pay for repairing “all the damages caused by the tragedy.” He did not set a specific amount for the company to pay, but said the costs will be related to the deaths as well as damage to the environment and local economy.
The judge maintained a freeze on $2.9 billion in Vale assets. The court statement said Vale's defence did not deny responsibility for the damages caused by the dam rupture.
