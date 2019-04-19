Brands capitalize on 4-20 as pot legalization grows
A vendor displays marijuana for sale during the 4-20 annual marijuana celebration in Vancouver on April 20, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Alex Veiga, The Associated Press
Published Friday, April 19, 2019 11:05AM EDT
LOS ANGELES -- Potheads have for decades celebrated their love of marijuana on April 20, but the once counter-culture celebration that was all about getting stoned now is so mainstream Corporate America is starting to embrace it.
Businesses inside and outside the multibillion-dollar cannabis industry are using April 20, or "420," to roll out marketing and social media messaging aimed at connecting with marijuana enthusiasts.
On Saturday, Lyft is offering a $4.20 credit on a single ride in Colorado and in select cities in the U.S. and Canada.
Carl's Jr. is using a Denver restaurant to market a hamburger infused with CBD, a non-intoxicating molecule found in cannabis.
Allen Adamson, co-founder of marketing consulting company Metaforce, says big brands that need to appeal to a wide audience are unlikely to embrace "420" marketing.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Millennials have higher incomes, more debt than previous generation: StatCan
- Kirkland Signature veggie burgers recalled over pieces of metal
- Global stocks modestly higher in quiet holiday trading
- Appeals court weighs Trump permit for Keystone XL pipeline
- CNOOC Petroleum North America fined $450,000 for blast that killed two workers