

CTVNews.ca Staff





The family of a man shot dead on a Saskatchewan farm is pursuing legal action against the man who was acquitted of murder in connection with his death.

Colten Boushie’s family has filed a statement of claim against Gerald Stanley, alleging that he caused the wrongful death of Boushie.

Boushie was killed in August 2016 on a farm near the community of Biggar, Sask., which he and four friends had driven onto in an SUV. He was sitting in the front seat of the SUV.

During Stanley’s trial, Boushie’s friends told jurors that they needed help dealing with a flat tire.

Stanley testified that he believed the group was trying to steal an ATV off his property. He said he fired warning shots to scare the group, and Boushie was hit moments later when the gun went off accidentally.

The Boushie family has also filed a separate statement of claim against the RCMP, alleging that they unlawfully entered and searched Boushie’s home and were disrespectful to his family.

With files from CTV Saskatoon