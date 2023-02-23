Bombardier takes top spot for business jet production globally
Bombardier retained its position as the world's biggest business jet manufacturer in 2022, increasing its sales even as worries persisted around a possible economic slump.
The Montreal-based company churned out 123 private planes last year, beating out for the second year in a row Gulfstream Aerospace Corp., which produced 120.
However, the Savannah, Ga.-based rival took in more revenue on its sales, at US$6.6 billion compared with Bombardier's US$6 billion
In 2021, Bombardier billed US$5.8 billion on 120 business jets, the vast majority of them Challengers or the ultra-long-range Globals -- it ended production of the storied Learjet last March.
Since selling off its remaining stake in the Airbus A220 jetliner program in 2020, the 81-year-old company focused exclusively on the burgeoning business jet market while it continued to pay down a sizable debt load.
Bombardier had $4.69 billion in net debt at the end of the year, more than five times its annual adjusted earnings.
CEO Eric Martel said earlier this month he expects steady growth and stronger income on the company's services in 2023.
National Bank analyst Cameron Doerksen cautioned that "sentiment around the business jet industry and Bombardier shares may be less bullish this year" as private plane use softens amid a return to commercial air travel and a potential economic slowdown.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2023.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Opinion | Does buying an electric vehicle make financial sense?
While there are many benefits to electric cars, the question of whether they are a good financial choice in Canada is still up in the air, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains on CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Is cryptocurrency a good investment?
The recent upturn in cryptocurrencies has inspired many to reconsider investing. But is it really a good idea? In a column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explores some of the pros and cons so that you can make an informed choice.
opinion | Before you do your taxes, take note of these tax credits and deductions you may not have known about
Many Canadians are experiencing strains caused by the increased cost of living and inflation. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the top credits and deductions that you may be able to claim on your income tax return to help you save money.
opinion | How much rent can you afford?
Many Canadians have continued to see an increase in their rental rates in 2023. In an column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how to calculate how much rent you can afford.
Some of Canada's airports are increasing fees to passengers, here's why
Airports that lost millions of dollars during the pandemic are now trying to recoup some of the losses as travel picks up again. To do this, many are increasing the "user-pay" system that generates revenue from passengers, fuel and aircraft fees.
Canadians now expect to need $1.7M in order to retire: BMO survey
Canadians now believe they need $1.7 million in savings in order to retire, a 20 per cent increase from 2020, according to a new BMO survey. The eye-watering figure is the largest sum since BMO first started surveying Canadians about their retirement expectations 13 years ago.
Looking to travel this spring? Here are some cost-saving tips
With the spring break travel season approaching, those looking to flee the cold, wet Canadian snow for sunnier skies will likely be met with a hefty price tag for their getaway, with inflation and increased demand pushing costs up.
OPINION | Selling a home? How to know if you qualify for a capital gains exemption
When selling a home, Canadians may be exempted from paying capital gains tax on a residential property -- if it's their principal residence. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains what's determined as a principal residence, and what properties are eligible for the exemption.