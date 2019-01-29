

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- The New York state transit authority says Bombardier Inc. has resumed subway car deliveries to New York City after officials halted them last week, citing problems with existing trains.

The head of the New York City Transit Authority said last week that he had suspended all deliveries of new cars. Andy Byford cited software issues and past problems with springs between the cars and doors that were "weeping oil."

Bombardier says it has now delivered more than half of the 300 of the cars, which are manufactured at the plane-and-train maker's plant in Plattsburgh, N.Y.

The state's Metropolitan Transportation Authority confirmed Tuesday that deliveries have started back up.

Earlier this month, Swiss Federal Railways opted to stop taking new trains from the company until it fixes the ones already in service.

Bombardier is also facing a Friday deadline for delivery of the first six of 76 vehicles for Toronto's Crosstown Eglinton light rail line, with two cars already at a Metrolinx site in the city and a third en route, according to the company.