Bombardier reports US$55M Q4 profit compared with a loss a year ago
A plane comes in for a landing at a Bombardier plant in Montreal, Thursday, May 14, 2015. (Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 14, 2019 6:56AM EST
MONTREAL -- Bombardier Inc. says it earned a fourth-quarter profit of US$55 million compared with a loss a year ago.
The plane and train maker, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the profit amounted to two cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31.
That compared to a loss of $188 million or nine cents per share a year earlier.
Revenue totalled $4.30 billion for the last three months of 2018, down from $4.61 billion in the final quarter of 2017.
On an adjusted basis, Bombardier says it earned five cents per share for the quarter compared to an adjusted loss of two cents per share a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of two cents per share for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Almost half of EI sickness-benefit recipients off work longer than help lasts
- China, U.S. open trade talks as Beijing says exports rebound
- Bombardier reports US$55M Q4 profit compared with a loss a year ago
- World shares mixed as U.S., China begin talks on tariffs war
- Airbus abandons iconic A380 superjumbo, lacking clients