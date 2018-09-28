

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Bombardier Inc. says its longest-range aircraft will receive certification from Canada's transport regulator this afternoon, paving the way for the plane-and-train maker to start delivering its largest business jet to clients.

Bombardier says the Global 7500 can enter into service later this year, following imminent approval from Transport Canada and part of the transportation giant's strategic shift after it sold a majority share of its C Series commercial jet program to Airbus in July.

Bombardier has said the business plane -- originally dubbed the Global 7000 -- is sold out through 2020, though the Montreal-based company has not revealed the number of orders.

Analyst David Tyerman of Cormark Securities says the Global 7500, along with the new Global 5500 and 6500, come partly as a response to products from rival business jet manufacturer Gulfstream Aerospace.

The new aircraft has a range of more than 14,000 kilometres, long enough to link destinations such as Toronto and Hong Kong.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau and Bombardier business aircraft president David Coleal are expected to speak at a certification ceremony on the island of Montreal Friday afternoon.