

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Bombardier's head of transportation appeared at a Toronto Transit Commission board meeting to offer his apologies for the latest problems with the streetcars his company delivered to the city.

The transit authority has said that the first 67 of 89 streetcars it ordered would be sent back for preventative repairs.

Benoit Brossoit, president of Bombardier Transportation for the Americas told the board that his Montreal-based company understands and shares the disappointment.

However, he adds, the problems pose no safety risk to riders and staff on the streetcars.

Brossoit says issues like these are not uncommon in the industry and that it does not make Bombardier's cars any worse than others.

He adds that he is fully committed to the overall delivery of the rest of the cars by the end of 2019. The full cost of repairing the 67 streetcars will be assumed by Bombardier and fixed by 2022.