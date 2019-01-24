Bombardier acquires Global 7500 business jet wing program from Triumph Group
Francis Masse shines up Bombardier's new jetliner, the Global 7500, at the company's finishing plant in Montreal, on Dec. 19, 2018. (Ryan Remiorz / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 24, 2019 8:25AM EST
MONTREAL -- Bombardier Inc. has signed a deal to acquire the Global 7500 wing manufacturing operations and assets from Triumph Group Inc.
The company said the acquisition of the program for a nominal cash consideration is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019.
The Global 7500, which entered service in December, is Bombardier's flagship business jet.
The company says the acquisition will strengthen its position as an aerostructures manufacturer and secure the production ramp-up and long-term success of the jet.
The operations will be incorporated into Bombardier's aerostructures and engineering services segment.
Bombardier will enter into a lease agreement for Triumph's facility in Red Oak, Texas, and continue to operate the production line with the employees currently working on the program.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Bombardier acquires Global 7500 business jet wing program from Triumph Group
- Anti-corruption squad arrests former head of Montreal construction trade school
- European shares mixed, euro slips with ECB in focus
- Deputy U.S. trade czar conscripts American mayors to lobby for USMCA
- Hydro One and Avista call off merger, citing Washington and Idaho rejections