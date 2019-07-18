Boeing to take a US$4.9 billion charge over grounded jet
David Koenig, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, July 18, 2019 5:06PM EDT
DALLAS -- Boeing says it will take a US$4.9 billion charge to cover possible compensation to airlines whose Max jets remain grounded after two deadly accidents.
Boeing said Thursday that the after-tax charge will cause a $5.6 billion reduction in revenue and pre-tax earnings for the April-through-June quarter. Boeing is scheduled to report financial results next week.
Airlines around the world have cancelled thousands of flights since March, when regulators grounded the Boeing 737 Max and the company suspended deliveries of new jets.
Boeing is also raising its estimate of Max production costs by $1.7 billion because production will be reduced longer than expected.
It's unclear when the plane will fly again. Boeing is working on fixing flight-control software implicated in crashes that killed 346 people.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Ontario Real Estate Association calls on Ottawa for relaxed mortgage rules
- North American stock markets end two-day slide
- Hibernia suspends oil production after 12,000-litre spill off Newfoundland
- Study says rents in most cities are unaffordable for lower-income earners
- Many top Canadian companies won't say how many of their workers identify as visible minorities