Boeing to pay US$100 million to crash families, communities
FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, file photo, the first of the large Boeing 737 MAX 9 models is shown in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, July 3, 2019 12:09PM EDT
Boeing says it's providing US$100 million over several years to help families and communities affected by two crashes of its 737 Max plane that killed 346 people.
The company said Wednesday that some of the money will go toward living expenses and to cover hardship suffered by the families of dead passengers.
Boeing faces dozens of lawsuits over the accidents. Relatives of passengers on a Lion Air Max that crashed off the coast of Indonesia agreed to try to settle through mediation, but families of passengers killed in an Ethiopian Airlines crash are waiting until more is known about the accidents.
Preliminary investigations point to the role played by new software that pushed the planes' noses down. Boeing is updating the software. Max jets have been grounded worldwide since March.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Ukraine previews Chernobyl nuclear confinement shelter
- Boeing to pay US$100 million to crash families, communities
- Financials help boost Toronto stock market, U.S. stocks also move higher
- Uniqlo to transition to paper bags by the end of the year
- Statistics Canada reports merchandise $762M trade surplus in May